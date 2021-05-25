CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southwestern Health Resources, one of the largest provider networks in North Texas, selected PMMC, a leading revenue cycle management company, as its strategic partner for revenue cycle contract modeling.
Southwestern Health Resources is an integrated health network comprised of UT Southwestern Medical Center, Texas Health Resources, their employed physicians, and more than 2500 community physicians. The entire network includes 29 hospital locations, 6,000 doctors, and 650 outpatient facilities and clinics.
"As the largest health provider in North Texas, we pursue value-based, high-quality, data-driven healthcare for everyone in the communities we serve," said Steven Abramson, SVP, Chief Market & Payor Relations Officer at Southwestern Health Resources. "This strategic partnership with PMMC will allow us to leverage payer contract data and analytics in the Revenue Cycle in order to become more targeted and efficient in our Managed Care function."
PMMC's fully integrated revenue cycle management platform, driven by its 99 percent data accuracy rate, will provide Southwestern Health Resources with executive-level analytics and insight to identify areas in its payer contracts that may be underperforming and address issues such as underpayments and denials.
This insight into payer performance will enable Southwestern Health Resources to make strategic, data-driven decisions for payer negotiations by using PMMC's contract modeling software to project the financial impact of the new contract terms.
"Southwestern Health Resources is a nationally recognized health network that understands the value of leveraging data and analytics across the organization to drive improvement, efficiencies, and revenue," said Robby Shaul, President at PMMC. "We look forward to beginning a successful partnership and helping Southwestern Health Resources improve their net revenue so they can better serve the North Texas community."
Southwestern Health Resources will work in partnership with PMMC's client success team to improve payer performance with process, accountability, and technology.
"This is an exciting announcement for both Southwestern Health Resources and PMMC," added Abramson. "We chose PMMC because of their leading solutions in accurate reimbursement, business intelligence, and 35 years of expertise in healthcare."
About PMMC
PMMC provides high value revenue cycle software and services to improve the financial performance of healthcare organizations. Our software and expertise focuses on payment accuracy and identifying more revenue opportunities across the revenue cycle.
PMMC helps hospitals identify underpayments and denials, increase price transparency, and manage bundled payments. Clients see, on average, a 10 to 1 return on investment with software and services. For more information, visit http://www.PMMConline.com.
About Southwestern Health Resources
Southwestern Health Resources, which blends the strengths of University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources, includes a clinically integrated network of 29 hospital locations and more than 5,500 providers, committed to being the national leader in population health. With more than 650 points of access to care, this provides for higher value and allows patients to access services across a full continuum of medical needs. The network serves people across 16 counties in North Texas. In total, Southwestern Health coordinates care for more than 700,000 patients, aligned with commercial healthcare plans and Medicare programs. For more information, please visit http://www.southwesternhealth.org.
Media Contact
