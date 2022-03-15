BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The speaker line-up for the 2022 Sovos ShipCompliant Wine Summit — the first in-person edition of the event since 2019 — has been announced, featuring an array of industry analysts, experts and regulators from organizations including the TTB, Wine Institute, California Alcoholic Beverage Control, Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty, Sustainable Business International and others.
- What: 2022 Sovos ShipCompliant Wine Summit
- When: April 13-14, 2022
- Where: Napa Valley Marriott, 3425 Solano Ave, Napa, CA 94558
- Who: Wineries of all sizes, particularly those shipping direct-to-consumer, as well as winery compliance consultants
The Sovos ShipCompliant Wine Summit is the premier conference for winery compliance, hospitality and owner/operator professionals. The event gathers winery professionals for one-and-a-half days of hands-on product user training, education, networking, one-on-one Sovos ShipCompliant staff interaction, and the opportunity to meet with key vendors, including ecommerce platforms and fulfillment houses.
"With top-notch experts from a variety of backgrounds, we expect this year's Wine Summit to educate and inspire," said Larry Cormier, vice president and general manager, Sovos ShipCompliant. "Attendees — all of whom we are eager to finally see live and in-person — will come away with insights to apply in both near-term and longer-range planning."
Agenda
In addition to ample time for networking and idea-sharing, the event features these sessions:
April 13 - User Training
- Three hour-long sessions covering a variety of topics for ShipCompliant users of all experience levels, covering both direct-to-consumer and three-tier solutions.
April 14 - Full Conference
- Opening session: Sovos ShipCompliant Updates with Larry Cormier, Sovos ShipCompliant
- Opening keynote: How Diversity Strengthens Us and Our Businesses with Lia Jones, Diversity in Wine and Spirits
- General session: Adaptation to Change: Key to Sustainable Future for Wine with Sandra Taylor, Sustainable Business International
- General session: Updates from the TTB with Janelle Christian, TTB
- Breakout session: 5 Things We Still Can't Believe Worked: How experimentation and innovation drive our DtC growth with Ed Feuchuck, Farm Collective Napa Valley
- Breakout session: The Regulatory & Compliance Landscape for Wineries in 2022 with Bahaneh Hobel, Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty and Alicia Cronbach, Cronbach Law Group
- Breakout session: What Emerging Wine Drinkers Expect from Wineries with Rachel Woods, The Wine Nerd
- Breakout session: State Regulatory Updates with Matthew Botting, California Alcoholic Beverage Control and speaker TBA
- Closing keynote: State of the Industry with Steve Gross, Wine Institute
Health and safety
Attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination; see the event website for a detailed description of Wine Summit health and safety measures.
Find complete event information and register here: https://sovos.com/events/ship/shipcompliant-wine-summit/.
About Sovos ShipCompliant
Sovos ShipCompliant has been the leader in automated alcohol beverage compliance tools for more than 15 years, providing a full suite of cloud-based solutions to wineries, breweries, distilleries, importers, distributors and retailers to ensure they meet all federal and state regulations for direct-to-consumer and three-tier distribution. ShipCompliant's solutions reduce risk, lessen the burden of compliance, accelerate bringing products to market and enable revenue growth. With 60+ partner integrations, Sovos ShipCompliant leads a robust ecosystem of technology partnerships, enabling powerful complementary solutions. For more information, visit https://www.sovos.com/shipcompliant/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
