LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARE has partnered with the Urban League of Essex County, New Jersey, to help recipients of government stimulus checks get their cash faster through its network of merchant affiliates. Stimulus checks will be cashed at no cost to recipients. In addition, ULEC community donors have provided $20,000 in direct stimulus funds for the residents of Essex County. There will be direct cash payments of $100 to $200 made to individuals and families.
SPARE's mission is providing secure and affordable access to cash, with an emphasis on supporting underserved customers and communities. The unprecedented COVID crisis has added to the financial strain on vulnerable consumers, and the need for cash has never been greater. SPARE users leverage a virtual ATM network of banks and merchants to retrieve cash that can be used to make critical payments.
The Urban League of Essex County is a nonprofit organization that has served Newark and Essex County for more than a century. Founded in 1917, the mission of The League is to assist African Americans and disadvantaged residents in achieving social and economic self-sufficiency through program services, bridge building and advocacy.
"SPARE welcomes the partnership with ULEC and the other Urban League locations around the country," said SPARE Founder and CEO D'ontra Hughes. "We understand how important it is that low-income communities and small businesses get the assistance they need in these times."
"Through our Financial Opportunity Center, we work to help families reduce debt and build assets though one on one financial coaching to weather normal emergencies," said Vivian Cox Fraser, President and CEO of the Urban League of Essex County. "COVID, however, is no ordinary crisis and requires that we consider many ways to help families keep resources in their households. Our partnership with SPARE will allow families to save on fees, and many will utilize those funds in their local establishments in their community," Fraser said.
SPARE provides the most simple, affordable and secure way to get cash through a virtual ATM network of banks and merchants with just over 32,000 locations nationwide.