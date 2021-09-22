BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. Total Solutions Provider for the self-storage industry and developer of Self Storage Manager (SSM), today announced that their client SpareBox Storage, who implemented SSM in the fourth quarter of 2020 to remotely manage their portfolio, has grown to over 90 properties during the last year through acquisition of self-storage properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the US. Denver based SpareBox Storage has ambitious plans to continue growing its portfolio to deliver value to customers and be a leader in the transformation of self-storage operations.
The SpareBox team knows that self-storage can be better and delivers a simpler and more streamlined experience than is typical in the industry. From browsing availability and e-signing a lease, to payments, to moving in and out, every touchpoint is contactless and can be done conveniently from a smartphone, computer, or kiosk. With their kiosk and web platform available 24/7, SpareBox offers a better customer journey from lease up to move-out. Self Storage Manager, Inc. provided the required assistance to SpareBox IT team to rapidly develop and deploy kiosk and web based contactless transactions, as well as advanced business intelligence and analytics system for the efficient management and monitoring of the entire portfolio.
"We are very pleased that we selected Self Storage Manager as our technology partner to assist our rapid expansion and meet our ambitious growth plans," said Chuck James, COO of SpareBox Storage."
"The SSM team has not only assisted our IT team to quickly develop our in-house kiosk and web applications by integrating to SSM through their advanced API, but they also delivered a number of enhancements to their API at a rapid pace to meet our requirements of complete remote management of unmanned self-storage facilities. Additionally, they have also developed several advanced business intelligence templates, which is helping us to make informed decisions on strategic business matters, by quickly analyzing data on current and historical performance and anticipate future trends. Lastly, but not the least in this industry where 3rd party integrations have become the norm, the SSM team is working very closely with our other technology partners who provide merchant processing, call center services, mailing services, late and lien processing, insurance services, etc."
Kat Shenoy, President and CEO of Self Storage Manager, Inc. said the team at Self Storage Manager is excited to be part of SpareBox Storage's rapid growth.
"We are thrilled to partner with SpareBox Storage as their main technology partner and provide all required assistance to SpareBox IT team," said Shenoy. "As a technology leader to the self-storage industry, we provide best in class software solutions that encompasses contactless rentals and payments, lead tracking and management, Android applications and integrations with leading 3rd party applications. Each large operator has their unique needs and relationships with multiple 3rd party service providers. With a large development team and our open API architecture, we are uniquely positioned to provide rapid custom development and integrations to meet the unique requirements of any large operator."
About SpareBox Storage
SpareBox Storage is a national self storage platform sponsored by Rizk Ventures and led by industry veterans Steve Treadwell and Chuck James. SpareBox Storage's mission is to build a scalable, national self storage company by acquiring clusters of undervalued assets in smaller markets or in the suburbs of larger markets, and delivering value through innovative operational, technology and marketing solutions.
About Self Storage Manager, Inc.
Self Storage Manager, Inc. offers a complete suite of products and services that include Self Storage Manager™ - Comprehensive management software for single and multi-facility operators; Online Reservations and Rentals with Electronic Signature & Digital Storage of leases; e-CRM - Fully Integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) module, designed specifically for the self-storage industry and multi-facility operators for creating inquiries, reservations, rentals, capture lead to rental conversion ratios, with interfaces to leading phone systems; Call Tracker module to monitor call recordings, capture valuable statistics including lead to rental conversion `ratios, cost per lead, capture cost per lead, cost per rental & measure ROI on advertising campaigns; SSM Text Messenger - A cloud based automatic payment reminder and past due alerts system designed to reduce the manager's time on collection calls; Customer Portal - A self-help interactive portal for customers to view their account history and balance, make payments, enable or disable autopay, schedule move-outs, update their contact information and more; Android Tablet/Mobile Phone based Site Walk Through & Work Order Management Module for site managers to perform lock checks, enter unit maintenance notes, mark units for move outs, create work orders for maintenance activities and much more; Other Interfaces - Business Intelligence and Analytics, API integration to leading website providers, call center service providers, revenue management service providers, tenant insurance companies, cloud based gate systems and lead aggregators; 24/7 Customer Support - with Dedicated Team and Project Manager assigned for large operator implementations, as well as periodic upgrades to the software programs.
Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc. at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting http://www.selfstoragemanager.com or email us at sales@selfstoragemanager.com.
