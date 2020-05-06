AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, is pleased to announce that Lord Browne of Madingley, former Group Chief Executive of BP plc, has joined the company's Board of Directors. Lord Browne brings more than five decades of experience spanning energy, engineering, government, and higher education in both the United Kingdom and abroad to SparkCognition, a company with many high-profile energy customers.
"I am pleased to join SparkCognition's Board of Directors at a time when traditional ways of working across all sectors are being changed so dramatically," said Lord Browne. "SparkCognition is uniquely positioned to deliver significant value as the artificial intelligence revolution accelerates, and I look forward to being part of that."
Lord Browne has enjoyed an illustrious career that began at BP as a university apprentice in 1966. He subsequently held top leadership positions at the company, including as Group Chief Executive for 12 years. He was voted Most Admired CEO by Management Today, a United Kingdom business publication, every year between 1999 and 2002. He has also held board positions with a wealth of corporations and other organizations, including President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Chairman of the Trustees of the Tate Galleries, and Chairman of the Francis Crick Institute.
"Lord Browne has made incredible contributions to the energy industry throughout his career and will bring extensive knowledge to our Board of Directors," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SparkCognition. "His leadership and commitment to innovation are key pathways for fostering growth at SparkCognition and will be immensely valuable as we push to continuously improve our solutions for the industrial sector."
About SparkCognition:
With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society.
