CHARLOTTE, Mich., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) (the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and fleet vehicle industries (including last mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit markets), as well as for the recreational vehicle markets, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 from March 10, 2020 to Thursday, March 12, 2020 prior to the market opening. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors.
The extension is needed to finalize the year-end financial reporting related to the previously announced divestiture of the Emergency Response (ER) business which closed on February 1, 2020. The ER business will be reported as a Discontinued Operation.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The conference call and webcast will be available via:
Webcast: www.spartanmotors.com/webcasts or click on "Investor Relations" then "Webcasts"
Conference Call: 1-866-652-5200 (domestic) or 412-317-6060 (international); passcode: 10139520
About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit markets), as well as for recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into two core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services and Spartan Specialty Vehicles.
