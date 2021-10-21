(PRNewsfoto/Spartech)

(PRNewsfoto/Spartech)

 By Spartech

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announced today that Kevin Wilson has joined the Spartech team as Account Manager – Healthcare & Specialty Packaging. 

In this role, Wilson will be responsible for managing client accounts to ensure the development and delivery of custom, plastics-based packaging solutions for Spartech business segments, including healthcare, specialty packaging, food and beverage, household and consumer goods.

Prior to joining Spartech, Wilson accrued over 15 years of technical experience in polymer films with expertise in healthcare and electronic packaging and has also earned Six Sigma Green Belt Certification. He has a proven background in: PVC films for the card and print markets; barrier films used in pharmaceutical and medical device packaging; and clean room contamination control products for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. 

Wilson is a candidate for a Master of Science in Management from the Gies College of Business, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and earned a Bachelor of Arts, General Studies from Eastern Illinois University.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

Media Contact:

For Spartech

Sheldon Ripson

sheldon@spokemarketing.com

636-751-5733

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartech-announces-kevin-wilson-as-account-manager--healthcare--specialty-packaging-301405582.html

SOURCE Spartech

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.