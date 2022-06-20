Spaulding Academy & Family Services has promoted Garrett Lavallee, MEd, of Meredith to Principal and Director of Special Education.
Lavallee began his career at Spaulding Academy & Family Services in 1999 as a member of the Residential team while an undergraduate student at Colby-Sawyer College. He then held various positions within Spaulding Academy including Paraeducator, Special Education teacher, and Special Education Coordinator. He most recently served as Assistant Director of Special Education.
"Garrett's unique combination of technical expertise and deep compassion for his students will serve him well in this role," Todd Emmons, CEO & President, Spaulding Academy & Family Services. "He has dedicated his career to improving the lives of every student on campus and considers Spaulding Academy an extension of his family. The Board of Directors and leadership staff share my excitement in partnering with him to shape the future of Spaulding Academy."
Lavallee is currently working to expand Spaulding Academy's Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum, including deepening integration of the Choose Love Movement program. He is also identifying ways to further the school's student-centered focus.
"Spaulding Academy exists to give children the tools to experience healing, safety, and happiness, while preparing them for meaningful adulthoods," Lavallee said. "Along with academics, we treat the whole child - aiming to meet each child's unique needs."
Lavallee is a member of the Boards of Directors of Lakes Region Community Services and 603 United and serves as a Spaulding Academy & Family Services ambassador to the Child Development education team at Colby-Sawyer College. He was awarded the 2011 State of New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families and Division of Juvenile Justice Services Exemplary Leadership and Service Award and was a 2006 inductee of the Gilford High School Athletic Hall of Fame for soccer and basketball.
Lavallee holds State of New Hampshire licensing in Special Education Administration, Special Education Teaching, and Early Childhood Special Education Teaching; a Master of Education degree in Special Education Administration from Plymouth State University; and a Bachelor of Science degree in Child Development from Colby-Sawyer College.
