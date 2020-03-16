WELLINGTON, Fla., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearhead, a premier wealth management and administration solutions provider to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Charlestown, MA office location. The office will be led by James Hickey, who will serve as Spearhead's Managing Director of Alternative Asset Management Strategies, as well as Head Portfolio Manager for Spearhead's Life Settlements division.
"The opening of our new Charlestown, MA office is another example of Spearhead's continued dedication to offering new and unique opportunities and services to our clients and investors," remarked Todd Walters, Managing Member & Co-Founder. He further commented, "The addition of such a high-quality team in a differentiated strategy launches Spearhead into the asset management business, focused on bringing products, solutions, and investment opportunities to the family office and ultra-high net worth marketplace."
Jarrett Bostwick, General Counsel and Co-Founder, commented, "Each member of the team at Spearhead brings with them a unique background and skill set, and the Life Settlements team is no different. We believe James, Corey, Steve, and Jake help to bring a great opportunity for our clients that would not otherwise be available - a great opportunity for everyone!"
James Hickey
James Hickey serves as the Managing Director of Alternative Strategies for Spearhead and is the Head Portfolio Manager for Spearhead's Life Settlements division.
Prior to this role, Mr. Hickey served as Chief Investment Strategist for HD Vest (now Avantax), an independent broker-dealer & registered investment advisor with over $45B in assets. In this role, Mr. Hickey oversaw investment strategy, home office portfolios, and market research.
Prior to HD Vest, Mr. Hickey served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for FDO Partners ("FDO"), a $3B quant investment firm founded by Harvard Business School Professor Ken Froot. In this role, Mr. Hickey launched FDO's life settlement business including raising two dedicated funds.
Before FDO, Mr. Hickey served as the Managing Director and CIO of the RiverRock Group and as President of RiverRock Securities, LLC, a licensed broker-dealer. As Managing Director, Mr. Hickey oversaw the development of RiverRock's life settlement business including raising five dedicated life settlement funds.
Previously, Mr. Hickey served as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions for Aveta, the largest privately held Medicare Advantage health insurance company in the United States. Mr. Hickey also co-founded the health insurance company Touchstone Health Partnership, which he grew from concept to $50mil in revenue. In addition, Mr. Hickey served as a management consultant at Computer Sciences Corp. where he focused on insurance and healthcare.
Mr. Hickey received his MBA with honors from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and his bachelor's degree with high honors from Harvard University.
Mr. Hickey holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and the FINRA Series 7, 24, 27, 66 and 79 registrations.
Corey McLaren
Corey McLaren is the Director of Alternative Strategies for Spearhead and is the Head of Sourcing and Origination for Spearhead's Life Settlements division.
Prior to joining Spearhead, Mr. McLaren served as Director for Hilliard Management, LLC and the Fayerweather Street Life Settlement fund series. Hilliard Management is a boutique investment manager that applies quantitative analysis to life settlements and other longevity-focused assets. During his tenure at Hilliard, Mr. McLaren was primarily responsible for sourcing assets for the firm's three life settlement funds, while managing the day-to-day operations at the firm.
Including his prior industry experience at Coventry First, Mr. McLaren is responsible for sourcing in excess of $1B of total life insurance benefits.
Mr. McLaren earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Pennsylvania State University's Smeal College of Business.
Steve Smith
Steve Smith is joining Spearhead as a Contract Analyst within Spearhead's Life Settlements division.
Prior to joining Spearhead, Mr. Smith was a Contract Analyst at Hilliard Management, LLC, a boutique alternative investment firm specializing in life settlements, where he managed all closing aspects of the life settlement transactions and assisted with day-to-day administration of the funds. Prior to Hilliard Management, Mr. Smith worked for a boutique lien resolution firm specializing in reducing and eliminating various plaintiff-based healthcare liens.
Mr. Smith earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from the University at Buffalo and earned his Juris Doctor from New England Law Boston. Mr. Smith is a licensed attorney in New York and Massachusetts.
Jake Glovin
Jake Glovin is a Pricing Analyst with Spearhead's Life Settlements division.
Prior to joining Spearhead, Mr. Glovin worked at Hilliard Management, where he focused on pricing policies, portfolio analytics, and financial reporting within the Life Settlement Industry.
Mr. Glovin earned his Bachelor of Science in Management concentrated in Finance and Economics from Boston College.
About Spearhead
Spearhead is a privately held financial services firm exclusively focused on providing premier wealth management and administration solutions to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets. The firm strives to provide long-term value to clients on an after income and estate tax basis by combining balance sheet risk management techniques with investment strategies.
Spearhead has offices in Florida and Massachusetts.
All Securities are offered through Spearhead Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services are offered through Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. Consulting and Administration services are offered through Spearhead Innovative Solutions, LLC and its subsidiaries.
CONTACT:
David Reynolds
(561) 801-7302
dreynolds@spearheadllc.com