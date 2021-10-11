TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Special Needs Alliance (SNA) announced its 2021 – 2022 Board of Directors. SNA is a national organization of attorneys in the practice of special needs, disability and elder law.
"We're excited to welcome our new board of directors and look forward to what this line-up of professionals will bring to the organization," said SNA Executive Director Jihane Rohrbacker. "We also want to thank our past president, Jefferey Yussman, and board for their leadership and dedication during a most challenging year and know that our members will greatly benefit from this year's stellar team."
2021 – 2022 SNA Board of Directors Officers
PRESIDENT
TREASURER
Mary O'Byrne, Esq.
Robert F. Brogan, CELA
O'Byrne Law, LLC
Brogan Law Group, P.C.
Timonium, Maryland
Brick, New Jersey
PRESIDENT-ELECT
SECRETARY
James A. Caffry, Esq.
Tara A. Pleat, CELA
Caffry Law, PLLC
Wilcenski & Pleat PLLC
Waterbury, Vermont
Clifton Park, New York
VICE PRESIDENT
PAST PRESIDENT
Amy O'Hara, CELA
Jefferey M. Yussman, Esq.
Littman Krooks, LLP
Yussman Special Needs Law &
New York, New York
Wyatt Estate Planning
Louisville, Kentucky
Directors
Kenneth M. Bloom, Esq.
Laurie A. Hanson, Esq.
Bruce Reinoso, Esq.
Latimer LeVay Fyock, LLC
Long, Reher, Hanson & Price, P.A.
Woods Oviatt Gilman, LLP
Chicago, IL
Minneapolis, MN
Buffalo, NY
Judith L. Bomster, Esq.
Bryn Poland, Esq.
Benji Rubin, Esq.
Butenhof & Bomster, PC
Mayo & Poland, PLLC
Rubin Law
Manchester, NH
Baytown, TX
Buffalo Grove, IL
Roxanne J. Chang, Esq.
Larry Rocamora, Esq.
Christopher W. Smith, Esq.
Attorney at Law
McPherson & Rocamora, PLLC
Chalgian & Tripp Law Offices PLLC
Plymouth, MI
Durham, NC
Southfield, MI
Emma Hemness, CELA
Hemness Faller Elder Law
Brandon, FL
"This is particularly an inspiring year because it's the 20th anniversary of the Special Needs Alliance, and I couldn't be more excited to serve as SNA's president this year," said Special Needs Alliance President Mary O'Byrne. "This will be a year that we can shine light on what we've accomplished and highlight what's to come. In particular, I look forward to helping advance our vibrant strategic plan, diversifying our membership, onboarding and strategically 'passing the baton' to our next-gen attorneys, as well as raising more awareness about the organization's role in serving individuals with disabilities and their families."
The Special Needs Alliance has more than 150 members in 45 states. Its membership is obtained via an invitation from the organization and is limited to those who meet its professional standards in the area of disability law and advocacy. Membership signifies that the member attorney is recognized amongst his/her peers as a notable attorney practicing special needs law.
About Special Needs Alliance
The Special Needs Alliance (SNA) is a national organization comprised of attorneys who practice law and advocate for people living with special needs and disabilities, the elderly, and their families. SNA was formed in 2002 to maintain a professional organization of attorneys skilled in public benefits, estate, trust and tax planning, and legal issues for individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities. Membership in the Alliance is only obtained via an invitation from the SNA and is limited to those who meet its professional standards in the area of disability law and advocacy. SNA is instrumental in connecting individuals with disabilities, their families and their advisors—including personal injury attorneys and financial advisors—with local members who have niche practices in special needs and disability law and elder law.
SNA member practice areas and services include: Special Needs Trusts; Medicaid, SSI & Entitlement Program Eligibility; Estate, Wills, Trust & Tax Planning for Individuals with Disabilities and Their Families; Financial Planning & Legal Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities; Guardianships & Conservatorships; Personal Injury/Medical Malpractice Settlement Assistance; Trust & Estate Distributions and Fiduciary Accountings; Estate & Trust Administration; and Health Care Decisions & Advance Directives. For more information visit: specialneedsalliance.org.
Media Contact:
Juliette Bogus
B Squared, LLC for Special Needs Alliance
Tel: 410.980.5687
Email: juliette@bsquaredllc.net
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/special-needs-alliance-announces-2021--2022-board-of-directors-301396631.html
SOURCE Special Needs Alliance