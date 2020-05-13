HENDERSON, Nev., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Connection of Ohio is utilizing Specialist Direct's telehealth solutions for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) to save lives. Specialist Direct improves the speed, accuracy and consistency of diagnostic study interpretations to facilitate the transplantation of a greater number of organs.
"We now have the ability to improve our organ recovery rates through the consistent, rapid interpretation of diagnostic studies by leveraging Specialist Direct's Board-Certified medical specialists and technology. Their innovative image sharing platform has also been vital to our team of transplant surgeons, and has contributed to the development of a seamless process. We couldn't be more pleased with our collaboration with Specialist Direct," said Matthew Wadsworth, Chief Executive Officer of Life Connection of Ohio.
"Specialist Direct is honored to partner with Life Connection of Ohio. Matt and his team are innovators, and as such, OPO best practices and state-of-the-art technology have become part of the fabric of their entire organization. We are excited and proud to play a role in the achievement of their goal of saving and enhancing lives through organ recovery," said W. Scott Rombach, CEO of Specialist Direct.
Specialist Direct's diagnostic telehealth solution for Life Connection of Ohio facilitates organ recovery 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, and 365 days a year. Through cloud technology, donor diagnostic exams are automatically routed to the appropriate medical specialist for a real-time interpretation. Donor cases from hospitals across Ohio are transmitted to the Specialist Direct medical team so interpretations are consistent and timely. The Specialist Direct solution improves the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of the organ recovery process to improve transplant outcomes.
ABOUT LIFE CONNECTION OF OHIO
Life Connection of Ohio is a non-profit organization that has promoted and facilitated organ donation in northwest and west central Ohio for 30 years. Last year, Life Connection of Ohio coordinated the recovery of organs from 93 donors, providing 310 life-saving transplants.
ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT
Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.
Media Contact:
Jordan Aliviado
Email: jordan@specialistdirectinc.com
Phone: 888.317.0776 Ext. 103
specialistdirectinc.com