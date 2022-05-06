Specific Diagnostics today announced the appointment of Nathan Clark as Strategic Account Director. "Nathan's broad expertise in diagnostics as well as his detailed understanding of the microbiology lab space makes him a perfect fit for Specific Diagnostics at this critical inflection point in our company history," said David Barreca, Vice President of Sales, US.
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specific Diagnostics today announced the appointment of Nathan Clark as Strategic Account Director. Nathan was a key member of the GenMark sales leadership team, most recently as a sales manager for GenMark's Northeast region, overseeing a team of 7 sales professionals and infectious disease specialists responsible for approximately $70M of revenue. Nathan was a critical part of the sales team that drove the growth of GenMark's infectious disease diagnostic products, contributing to the sales growth that led to GenMark's acquisition by Roche Diagnostics for $1.8B in May, 2021.
"Nathan's broad expertise in diagnostics as well as his detailed understanding of the microbiology lab space makes him a perfect fit for Specific Diagnostics at this critical inflection point in our company history," said David Barreca, Vice President of Sales, US. "Nathan has a unique ability to develop outstanding customer relationships and is an expert at successfully bringing disruptive new technology to market from his previous work at multiple diagnostic companies. As we rapidly expand our US Early Adopter placements for the Reveal Rapid AST system, Nathan will play a critical role in managing key relationships with lab leaders across the country. The need for Rapid AST testing in the US is clear and early interest has been overwhelming. With the trajectory of antimicrobial resistance and sepsis, labs need access to a fast, scalable Rapid AST system with broad antibiotic panels. Specific's Reveal is a fast and easy-to-use solution for rapid AST determination that addresses this major unmet need in the market."
"I'm thrilled to be joining the rapidly growing team at Specific Diagnostics," said Nathan Clark. "The need for a novel, fast and scalable solution for Rapid AST in microbiology labs has been abundantly clear. As we've seen major improvements in automation and time to result across most of the micro lab, antibiotic susceptibility testing is very ready for a rapid, easy to use, robust solution with the throughput and drug menu that labs need. The Reveal Rapid AST system is the right solution to meet this need, and I can't wait to get the system in the hands of US customers."
"I'm excited to begin working closely with Nathan as we expand our reach in the US market," said Barreca. "Nathan is one of the most experienced sales professionals I've ever had the chance to work with and as we prepare for the merger with market leader bioMérieux the timing couldn't be better to join the Specific team."
About Specific
Specific Diagnostics has developed in vitro diagnostic systems based upon a unique, patented metabolomic signature technology that enables rapid detection and identification of microorganisms as they grow in culture. Its first commercial application applies this fundamental new platform to the rapid determination of antimicrobial susceptibility directly from positive blood cultures, as well as isolate dilutions. The SPECIFIC REVEAL® Rapid AST System is not yet cleared by the FDA for use in diagnostic procedures in the United States. The SPECIFIC REVEALTM is CE Marked and available for use in Europe and in other jurisdictions outside the United States for which regulatory clearance is based upon the CE Mark. Specific is based in San Jose, CA, with subsidiaries in Ireland, France and the UK.
For press inquiries, please contact: press@specificdx.com
Media Contact
Khanh Nguyen, Specific Diagnostics, 7147027468, knguyen@specificdx.com
SOURCE Specific Diagnostics