MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specific Diagnostics today announced the appointment of Erwan Seznec as Head of Commercial Operations for France & Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) as it rapidly expands its commercial operations in Europe. Previously Mr. Seznec was the French Regional Sales Manager for Beckman Coulter's Microbiology portfolio, where he oversaw sales of the Beckman Coulter MicroScan system in France, and hence has deep domain knowledge within the susceptibility testing product arena. Mr. Seznec will oversee the implementation of Specific's commercial strategy in France, joining the commercial team led by Anthony Bazarko, CCO.
"With our CE-IVD registration we continue to add more evaluation sites in France," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, Specific's CEO. "Erwan's extraordinary knowledge and experience in the microbiology space will be an asset in supporting our rapidly growing list of customer engagements as our European footprint expands."
"I believe Specific Diagnostics' automated system, the Reveal®, will drastically change the way hospitals are treating septic patients, providing faster results for an earlier adapted antibiotic treatment" said Mr. Seznec. "I joined the team to help launch a technology that will revolutionize the way the microbiology laboratory handles time-critical patient samples."
Prior to the diagnostic industry, Mr. Seznec worked in HR Services for 10 years where he managed sales, marketing and communication teams, implementing new HR services embedded with IT solutions bringing over 5M€ in incremental revenue. Mr. Seznec has also served as a Deputy Scientific Attaché at the French Embassy in the US for 3 years, working actively in strengthening the relationships with NIH and NSF. He holds 2 Masters of Science, one in Agronomic Sciences from the school AgroParisTech, Paris and one in Biotechnology from the University of South Paris (Paris XI).
Specific Diagnostics has developed in vitro diagnostic systems based upon a unique, patented metabolomic signature technology that enables rapid detection and identification of microorganisms as they grow in culture. Its first commercial application applies this fundamental new platform to the rapid determination of antimicrobial susceptibility directly from positive blood cultures, as well as isolate dilutions. Specific is based in Mountain View, CA.
