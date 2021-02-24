MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specific Diagnostics today announced the formation of its second European subsidiary, Specific France SAS. This latest expansion allows Specific to have a commercial base in France to provide services to customers as Specific begins to place Reveal rapid susceptibility testing instruments in France, the U.K., Germany, and elsewhere in Europe.
"We're excited about the continued launch and expansion into Europe," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, Specific's CEO. "Following our CE-IVD registration last Fall we have been met with immediate customer interest in affordable, same-shift susceptibility testing, and France is quickly becoming a key focus for our first commercial activities."
Specific Diagnostics is already participating in multiple evaluations and studies with distinguished lab directors and widely regarded hospitals to demonstrate the capabilities of the Reveal rapid AST instrument to rapidly detect and characterize antimicrobial resistance.
"France is a very important market for us as we launch in Europe," said Mr. Bazarko, Chief Commercial Officer for Specific. "There is definitely demand for rapid susceptibility testing and we'll continue to invest in the French market to meet that demand."
