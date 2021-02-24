MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specific Diagnostics today announced the formation of its second European subsidiary, Specific France SAS. This latest expansion allows Specific to have a commercial base in France to provide services to customers as Specific begins to place Reveal rapid susceptibility testing instruments in France, the U.K., Germany, and elsewhere in Europe.

"We're excited about the continued launch and expansion into Europe," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, Specific's CEO. "Following our CE-IVD registration last Fall we have been met with immediate customer interest in affordable, same-shift susceptibility testing, and France is quickly becoming a key focus for our first commercial activities."

Specific Diagnostics is already participating in multiple evaluations and studies with distinguished lab directors and widely regarded hospitals to demonstrate the capabilities of the Reveal rapid AST instrument to rapidly detect and characterize antimicrobial resistance.

"France is a very important market for us as we launch in Europe," said Mr. Bazarko, Chief Commercial Officer for Specific. "There is definitely demand for rapid susceptibility testing and we'll continue to invest in the French market to meet that demand."

Media Contact

Jeff Holman, Specific Diagnostics, 317-617-9153, jholman@specificdx.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE Specific Diagnostics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.