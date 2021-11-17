GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Ophthalmology Group Expands Access to Quality Eye Care with Addition of Accomplished Eye Care Specialists in New York
Stahl Eyecare Experts has joined the renowned OCLI Vision, a multi-practice ophthalmology group located in the Northeast. The experienced and highly talented eye surgeons at Stahl Eyecare Experts will enhance the quality and range of care provided by the OCLI team from their offices in Garden City, Manhattan, Hauppauge, and Wantagh, New York.
OCLI Vision is a leading ophthalmology practice whose growth is supported by the management and administrative services of Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP), an organization serving many of the top ophthalmology groups and ambulatory eye surgery centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Stahl Eyecare Experts is Spectrum's 16th affiliation since 2017.
"Once again, Spectrum Vision Partners is delighted to announce that an esteemed group of talented eye doctors will be joining the growing OCLI Vision team," says Tom Burke, SVP's CEO. "Stahl Eyecare Expert's philosophy of combining innovative science with a sense of compassion for patients´ welfare is a belief that we at OCLI Vision and SVP share. These experienced doctors bring such value to the OCLI team. We are delighted they are joining OCLI Vision."
Joining OCLI Vision from Stahl Eyecare Experts are Marc S. Werner, MD; Thierry Hufnagel, MD; Benjamin Chang, MD; Silgi Varghese, OD; Christopher Lutz, OD; and Eleni Sehremelis, OD.
Marc S. Werner, MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in Lasik, Oculoplastics, Botox and Neuro-ophthalmology. He received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Thierry Hufnagel, MD, is a cornea-trained, board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in Lasik, Cornea & Cataract Surgery. He is a graduate of UCLA, Yale, and Johns Hopkins Universities.
Benjamin Chang, MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in retina, Lasik, cataracts, and intravitreal injection. Dr. Chang received his A.B in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University and his M.D. at UCLA.
Silgi Varghese, OD, practices full-scope optometry as a certified optometrist. She received her undergraduate, Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Albany and her Doctor of Optometry degree at the State University of New York College of Optometry.
Christopher G. Lutz, OD, is a board-certified optometrist. He received undergraduate degrees from both Rutgers the State University of New Jersey and the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. Following that, he completed a Doctor of Optometry (OD) at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Eleni Sehremelis, OD, received her Bachelor's degree in Human Biology from the University of Southern California in 2016. She went on to receive her Doctor of Optometry degree from the New England College of Optometry in 2021.
"My colleagues and I are excited for the opportunity to join the world-class team at OCLI Vision," noted Marc S. Werner. "Together, we are committed to providing expert care and advancing the technology and innovations around vision procedures. We're looking forward to furthering those goals with OCLI."
About OCLI Vision
Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (https://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. OCLI is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care, who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.
About Spectrum Vision Partners
Spectrum Vision Partners (https://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With over 900 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP) supports 29 clinic locations, three state-licensed ambulatory centers, and over 75 surgeons, doctors, and other medical professionals. Spectrum provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530.
About Blue Sea Capital
Blue Sea Capital (http://www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $250 million. The firm has more than $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.
