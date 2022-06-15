Maloney Brings 20+ Year Technology and Manufacturing Industry Experience to Lead Sales and Growth Strategy Worldwide
BOSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPEE3D, makers of the world's fastest metal 3D printers, welcomes Paul Maloney as the new Chief Sales Officer. Maloney will be based out of the company's Boston headquarters and responsible for leading the global sales team and executing the company's growth strategy worldwide.
Maloney has an impressive track record in sales, with more than 20 years of experience in the manufacturing, engineering, and technology industries. He joins SPEE3D from Desktop Metal, where he was Vice President of Global Sales. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Stratasys, Solidscape, and Solidworks where he was responsible for scaling sales organizations, processes, and revenue while driving strong customer experiences.
"SPEE3D's unique cold spray metal 3D printing technology is changing the way manufacturers think about production, addressing major supply chain issues and creating critical parts in just minutes," said Maloney. I'm thrilled to be joining the company during such an exciting time in the company's growth and look forward to helping our customers unlock the full potential of this award-winning technology."
"Paul is a proven sales leader with a deep understanding of the additive manufacturing industry and decades of success," said SPEE3D CEO Byron Kennedy. "We are confident that under Paul's leadership, our sales team will be well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for our metal 3D printing technology."
About SPEE3D
SPEE3D is the world's fastest and first deployable metal 3D printing technology. The company's award-winning technology is used by manufacturers around the world to produce high-quality parts faster and at a lower cost than traditional manufacturing methods. SPEE3D's technology is based on the patented cold-spray technology and integrated software solutions.
For more information, visit: http://www.spee3d.com
Media Contact
Heather Meeker, SPEE3D, 1 4153109551, hmeekerconsulting@gmail.com
SOURCE SPEE3D