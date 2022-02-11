WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, today announced a service provider partnership with Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality company, to drive increased market share and revenue growth, focusing on the group travel segment.
"Through Aimbridge's strong industry partnerships and our robust, in-house eCommerce support, our hotels gain efficiencies and maximize revenue generating opportunities," said Michael Wylie, Aimbridge Hospitality's Senior Vice President / Head of eCommerce. "HotelPlanner has been a key partner in driving bookings to our hotels. We're excited to now add significant scale and speed to market to increase group booking market share."
The new partnership aims to drive more customer traffic to Aimbridge by assigning a dedicated HotelPlanner account representative at the Aimbridge Hospitality corporate office in Plano, TX to drive group bookings and scale up much faster. HotelPlanner will train Aimbridge sales managers on how to leverage HotelPlanner's proprietary, AI-enabled booking engine to maximize growth in group bookings. The companies aren't starting their relationship from scratch either. Many Aimbridge hotels are already part of HotelPlanner's Preferred Membership program, which helps grow incremental group business.
"The pandemic created opportunities for us to help our hotel partners expand and strengthen their salesforces to capture additional market share," says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. "Our partnership with Aimbridge Hospitality will leverage our company's proprietary tech platform, our global footprint, and our group sales expertise. This deal is also perfectly-timed to takes advantage of the positive trends in the group travel business and the anticipated industry recovery this year."
About HotelPlanner
HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner travel agents can customize all traveller hotel and accommodation needs from a single platform while providing localized advice. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates offered in unpublished private sale environments. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, professional and youth sports teams and franchises, universities and government agencies.
About Aimbridge Hospitality
Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, global hospitality company offering best-in-class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of franchised branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge's premium portfolio represents over 1,500 properties in 50 states and 23 countries, inclusive of pipeline. With the most robust brand diversity in the industry, Aimbridge operates 84 lodging brands, in addition to more than 90 independent boutique/lifestyle hotels in the portfolio. As the world's largest third-party operator, Aimbridge is dedicated to its mission to leverage its scale to add value for owners and opportunities for associates better than any other hotel operator. Aligned with a concentrated focus, agility, and expertise for each vertical, Aimbridge drives market success for hotels and optimizes investment returns for owners. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas, with additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Evolution Hospitality, Aimbridge's Lifestyle Division, is based in San Clemente, California, Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow. The company's division in Mexico, Group Hotelero Prisma, has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. For more information, visit http://www.aimbridgehospitality.com.
