FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walgreens, who has made major strides in recent years to improve product mix with natural alternatives, is once again leading the retailer pack with the introduction of EMUAIDMAX First Aid Ointment. On shelves now in over 7000 Walgreens stores in the United States, EMUAIDMAX is a modern medicine cabinet must-have. Packed with expertly formulated bio-active healing ingredients, this homeopathic ointment immediately calms inflammation, eliminates infection, and reduces itching, irritation, redness and swelling for over 100 difficult and resistant skin conditions. As an antibacterial and antifungal salve, EMUAIDMAX knocks out some of the worst bacterial and fungal infections. As an anti-inflammatory and anti-itch ointment, it soothes even the worst dry, cracked and itchy skin.
Speer Laboratories, makers of EMUAIDMAX, and Walgreens have partnered to bring this topical wonder ointment to shelves across the country. EMUAIDMAX, the leading product in the EMUAID Family of Products, is trailblazing a new breed of multipurpose products in the first aid category. Today's shoppers are becoming more and more focused on holistic and natural treatment approaches to health. "Our vision has always been to develop and deliver the most effective, natural products to treat pervasive, yet underserved conditions. Partnering with Walgreens gives us the opportunity to share the healing power of EMUAID with a larger demographic and allows our customers greater convenience and flexibility to purchase EMUAID from a trusted retailer," said Amy Nicolo, President and Chief Operating Officer, Speer Laboratories.
One jar of EMUAIDMAX addresses multiple skin afflictions consolidating a fast growing condition-specific first aid category into one brand offering. The versatility and multifunctionality of EMUAIDMAX has made this topical homeopathic medicine a cult-phenomenon for years online. Americans have trusted Walgreens to curate the best health products since 1901, and with the introduction of EMUAIDMAX in over 7000 Walgreens stores, they are delivering on that promise into the new decade.
Media Contact: Anjelica Freeman, 954-586-8703, anjelica@emuaid.com