FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spicely Organics®, maker of certified organic spices, herbs, and seasonings, today announced it has added a 20,000+ square foot facility to its footprint in order to meet demands of its rapid growth. The facility is located at 3241 Darby Common in Fremont. According to SPINs, which tracks grocery retail sales, Spicely Organics has been the fastest-selling organic spice brand four years in a row.
The brand also announced that the facility at Darby Common will become Safe Quality Food (SQF) Certified in 2022, a major achievement. SQF is the leading global food safety and quality certification and management system.
With a category-leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items, Spicely Organics has long relied on third-party verification as part of its commitment to product quality. This investment in space and SQF certification underscores Spicely Organics' already high-quality ingredients as well as its longstanding commitment to category leadership.
"Since founding Spicely Organics nearly two decades ago, my commitment to quality has led us to build critical trust with our consumers," Spicely Organics® founder and CEO Bijan Chansari said. "We are proud that our hard-earned consumer trust has resulted in rapid growth, leading us to invest in additional space that we will utilize to delight additional consumers who seek the purest spices the world offers."
Spicely Organics is a major direct importer of organic spices, searching the globe for authentic spices that meet their rigorous taste profile, and then processing everything at their allergen-free facilities in Fremont, California.
"While we are excited to see our additional facility come to life, we are also proud of our investment to become Safe Quality Food Certified, the industry gold-standard," Spicely Organics® General Manager Chris Cole said. "Not only does this investment in SQF certification represent a key differentiator for Spicely Organics®, but we are confident this key quality program upgrade will bring value and peace of mind to our consumers."
About Spicely Organics
Spicely Organics®, established in 2002 and based in Fremont, California, is the leader in the better-for-you segment of the spice category. With a category leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified) and allergen-free facilities in the USA, Spicely Organics is passionate about nurturing your family with the purest spices the world offers while cherishing the environment.
