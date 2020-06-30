TORONTO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Glass to its Board of Directors.
Kevin was most recently Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at CIBC from 2011 to 2019, where he was responsible for financial strategy, oversight, reporting and planning as well as the use and composition of CIBC's balance sheet resources. He is a designated Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA, CPA, CA), and holds an MBA from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.
"We are very fortunate to have Kevin join our Board," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Chairman and Co-CEO. "His deep experience and leadership in finance will be a tremendous asset to Spin Master. I am confident that he will make an immediate contribution, building value for our shareholders. "
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital toys and games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and 10 other television series, which are distributed in more than 160 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 25 million monthly active users. With over 1,800 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.