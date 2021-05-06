TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.
The results included the election of two new Board members: Ed Clark, former Group President and Chief Executive Officer of TD Bank Group was appointed Deputy Chair, and Max Rangel, Spin Master's Global President & CEO was elected as a Director.
The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
W. Edmund Clark, C.M
722,350,084
98.75
9,116,734
1.25
Jeffrey I. Cohen
715,596,247
97.83
15,870,571
2.17
Reginald Fils-Aimé
731,046,487
99.94
420,331
0.06
Kevin Glass
731,028,410
99.94
438,408
0.06
Ronnen Harary
722,349,348
98.75
9,117,470
1.25
Dina R. Howell
730,798,483
99.91
668,335
0.09
Christina Miller
731,046,897
99.94
419,921
0.06
Anton Rabie
722,349,690
98.75
9,117,128
1.25
Max Rangel
722,695,899
98.80
8,770,919
1.20
Todd Tappin
730,167,955
99.82
1,298,863
0.18
Ben Varadi
722,349,425
98.75
9,117,393
1.25
Charles Winograd
730,611,757
99.88
855,061
0.12
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 50 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.
