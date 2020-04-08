TORONTO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its first quarter 2020 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Ronnen Harary, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Mark Segal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).
The call-in numbers for participants are (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php. Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page.
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will take place on May 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. (ET), at Spin Master's offices at 225 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M2.
Spin Master is actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is sensitive to the public health concerns our Shareholders and other potential meeting attendees may have as well as the protocols that federal, provincial and local governments have and may further impose. Due to current government orders and public health directives regarding social distancing, including the maximum size of public gatherings, Spin Master's Board of Directors, auditors and other advisors will not attend the meeting in person and, to the extent they are foreign residents, are not expected to be permitted to cross international borders for such purposes. There will not be a formal presentation by management at the meeting. Accordingly, in these extraordinary times, Spin Master is asking Shareholders not to attend the meeting in person. It is entirely possible that Spin Master may be ultimately unable to admit any Shareholders to attend at the physical meeting.
To ensure that Shareholders' votes are cast at the meeting, we ask each Shareholder to submit a form of proxy or voting instruction form in a timely manner further to the instructions provided in Spin Master's management proxy circular in respect of the meeting.
Further, in order to give Shareholders remote access to the meeting, it will be available to participants to call in at either (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191 or online through a live webcast accessible via Spin Master's website at http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php. Management will respond to questions by way of the live webcast following the formal proceedings at the Meeting. Spin Master reserves the right to take any additional precautionary measures it deems appropriate in relation to the physical meeting. Please monitor Spin Master's events webpage for updated information and the most current instructions, as the situation may change.
About Spin Master Corp.
Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.