Spinal Simplicity announces that Tom Hedman, PhD has joined the company as Senior Principal Scientist.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinal Simplicity, a medical device company, today announced that Tom Hedman, PhD has joined the company as Senior Principal Scientist. Dr. Hedman is the founder and Chief Science Officer of Spinal Simplicity's newly acquired Intralink-Spine. Dr. Hedman has been involved in orthopedic research and development since 1983, with a focus on soft-tissue biomechanics since 1985.
"I am tremendously excited to be joining the ambitious team at Spinal Simplicity to bring our game-changing nano-tethering tissue stabilization products to market. The clinical results to date on our injectable spinal disc stabilization product continue to be very compelling, and we now have an experienced team behind our efforts to provide an injectable solution for the many people worldwide suffering from discogenic back pain," says Tom Hedman, Senior Principal Scientist at Spinal Simplicity.
Dr. Hedman is a recognized pioneer in the spine field with over 35 years of experience in both the academic and entrepreneurial realms. He has made over 100 presentations at national and international conferences and has over 65 peer-reviewed published articles. He has been a reviewer for U.S. NIH grants and various technical journals. Dr. Hedman currently has more than 40 issued patents, beginning with the first of its kind "2nd generation" disc replacement device (total disc prosthesis) issued in 1988.
Dr. Hedman, in coordination with the experienced team of engineers at Spinal Simplicity, will initially focus on ongoing clinical studies and domestic regulatory clearances. Additionally, he will be leading the effort in developing other uses for this exciting technology. Dr. Hedman's strong research background will also be leveraged to produce high quality evidence to support all Spinal Simplicity product offerings.
Spinal Simplicity's focus is on the design, development and production of orthopedic technologies that will change the way physicians treat their patients, improve outcomes, and have reproducible results. With a focus on quality, our products are designed to enhance patient care while providing physicians with a greater array of minimally invasive treatment options. Our innovative technology and sophisticated intellectual property portfolio are forging new territory in the spinal and orthopedic markets.
About Spinal Simplicity
Spinal Simplicity, LLC, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, was founded in 2008 with a vision to be the global leader in innovative, simplified surgical solutions, delivering uncompromising quality. The company owns 127 patents worldwide, with 45 patents in the U.S. and 82 patents outside of the U.S., with additional patent applications pending. Our vision is to be the global leader in innovative, simplified surgical solutions while delivering uncompromising quality. For more information, visit http://www.spinalsimplicity.com. Intralink-Spine technology is not approved for use in the United States or European Union at this time.
Media Contact
Spinal Simplicity, Spinal Simplicity, 1 913.451.4414, information@spinalsimplicity.com
SOURCE Spinal Simplicity