Spinal Simplicity acquires Intralink-Spine and its novel injectable spinal disc stabilization product.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinal Simplicity, a medical device company, today announced the acquisition of Intralink-Spine and its novel injectable spinal disc stabilization product. The technology utilizes naturally derived compounds that self-polymerize and attach to collagen fibrils throughout the spinal disc. This process mechanically supports the disc to inhibit excessive motion and stabilize the spinal joint. Initial outcomes from a pilot study in Australia have been impressive, and Spinal Simplicity is excited to begin the process of bringing the Intralink technology to the U.S. and EU markets.
"I am excited to announce the acquisition of Intralink-Spine and its innovative spinal disc stabilization technology. The acquisition of this technology further demonstrates Spinal Simplicity's commitment to developing and providing physicians and patients with cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatment options," says Todd Moseley, CEO and Co-Founder of Spinal Simplicity.
- Quick, image-guided injection into spinal discs to treat degenerative disc disease.
- Naturally-derived compound with demonstrated biocompatibility.
- Immediate stabilization of the spinal joint.
- Stable covalent bonding provides long-term improvement.
- Able to be used as a first line treatment option or as an adjunct to surgical procedures.
Spinal Simplicity's focus is on the design, development and production of orthopedic technologies that will change the way physicians treat their patients, improve outcomes, and have reproducible results. With a focus on quality, our products are designed to enhance patient care while providing physicians with a greater array of minimally invasive treatment options. Our innovative technology and sophisticated intellectual property portfolio are forging new territory in the spinal and orthopedic markets.
About Spinal Simplicity
Spinal Simplicity, LLC, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, was founded in 2008 with a vision to be the global leader in innovative, simplified surgical solutions, delivering uncompromising quality. The company has successfully been awarded 20+ patents in the U.S. and 65+ patents outside of the U.S., with additional patent applications pending. Our vision is to be the global leader in innovative, simplified surgical solutions while delivering uncompromising quality. For more information, visit http://www.spinalsimplicity.com. Intralink- Spine technology is not approved for use in the United States or European Union at this time.
Media Contact
information@spinalsimplicity.com, Spinal Simplicity, 1 913.451.4414, information@spinalsimplicity.com
SOURCE Spinal Simplicity