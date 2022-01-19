NEW YORK, Jan 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpinCar, a global leader in digital automotive engagement software, announced today that it has been named the 360 technology provider for CarBravo, GM's new used-car online shopping platform, which was announced on January 11 and will launch in the spring of this year. GM has also added SpinCar to its Dealer Digital Solution (DDS) program. SpinCar's merchandising product suite is now GM in-Market Retail (IMR) Turnkey approved. As a Turnkey approved vendor, SpinCar meets all GM corporate brand requirements and is able to offer GM dealers the ability to pay for merchandising products using iMR funds. All products are also match fund eligible. SpinCar products available through the program include 360 WalkArounds, Feature Tour, Video Tour, Automated Background Removal, F&I Advantage and Damage Tagging.
SpinCar's digital merchandising platform enables dealers to deliver personalized, interactive shopper experiences in their digital and physical showrooms, as well as on third party marketplaces. Dealers using SpinCar merchandising products are able to offer shoppers enhanced vehicle photos and virtual walkarounds, educational content for vehicle features and vehicle protection options, and fully narrated vehicle showcase videos that drive higher engagement and greater shopper trust.
GM's Dealer Digital Solution program provides access to industry-leading digital products and services for more than four thousand GM dealers across the United States. The program was created to bring enhanced structure and strict standards to the vendor selection process. GM's recently announced CarBravo shopping platform gives consumers increased choice and access to expanded inventories of used GM and non-GM vehicles. CarBravo provides GM dealers with a new online marketplace for showcasing available inventory to a nationwide audience. All inventory listings on the CarBravo marketplace will leverage SpinCar's digital merchandising platform for delivering enhanced vehicle photos and interactive 360° WalkAround experiences.
"General Motors and SpinCar share a commitment to delivering great brand experiences at every touchpoint," said Devin Daly, SpinCar CEO. "With consumers increasingly growing accustomed to personalized service and interactions, effective digital merchandising has become a must-have capability for every retailer across every industry. We are thrilled to be partnering with General Motors to bring advanced digital merchandising technology to GM dealers across the country."
ABOUT SPINCAR
SpinCar offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs and third-party marketplaces the industry's most advanced platform for digital merchandising. The company's suite of products build trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar's proprietary shopper behavioral data and digital technology applications enable vehicle sellers to deliver hyper-personalized interactions across the entire buying journey. To date, the company has delivered more than 2 billion shopper interactions across more than 40 countries. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.
