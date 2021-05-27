HEILBRONN, Germany, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpinifexIT, a leading solutions provider for SAP Payroll and SAP SuccessFactors, announced the appointment of Stephanie Ahler as Director of Partner Engagement - Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). In this role, Ms. Ahler will be responsible for establishing SpinifexIT's SAP HCM & SAP SuccessFactors market presence in the EMEA region and driving continued growth and revenue through a strong, continuous partner engagement with the region's SAP HXM experts.
Stephanie Ahler has spent nearly 20 years working with SAP HCM, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Ariba partners, customers and experts. Ms. Ahler was instrumental in SAP SuccessFactors' adoption across the EMEA and MEE region. Her expertise in business development, sales, and operations management makes Ms. Ahler a strong pillar in SpinifexIT's EMEA business operations as the organization strengthens its competitive position in the market.
"Stephanie's experience in the SAP ecosystem and her numerous achievements in the region makes her a fantastic addition to our team of SAP SuccessFactors HXM and Payroll innovators. I look forward to leveraging Stephanie's expertise in the field to continuously improve the way we support our partners and customers," said Frank Schiek, Regional Vice President of SpinifexIT Deutschland GmbH.
Stephanie Ahler shares, "I am excited to meet SpinifexIT's partners and customers and look forward to providing them the best tools and support in the market to help them and their customers achieve their HXM goals."
About SpinifexIT
SpinifexIT believes that with the right technology and the right partner, you can accomplish your SAP SuccessFactors HXM and Payroll goals with confidence. Whether you are just beginning your cloud HXM journey or you have already moved to the cloud, SpinifexIT's innovative solutions like Easy Migration, Easy Go Live, Easy Reporter, and Strato Documents will help guide you by driving operational efficiency, improving critical reporting, increasing data accuracy, and minimizing compliance risks.
SpinifexIT is a certified SAP Silver Partner and its solutions are available at the SAP Store.
