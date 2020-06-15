ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Missouri Inc. ("Spire Missouri" or the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), today announced the final tender results of the previously announced offers (the "Offers") to purchase any and all of the Company's First Mortgage Bonds, 7% Series due 2029 (the "2029 Bonds"), First Mortgage Bonds, 7.90% Series due 2030 (the "2030 Bonds"), First Mortgage Bonds, 6% Series due 2034 (the "2034 Bonds"), First Mortgage Bonds, 6.15% Series due 2036 (the "2036 Bonds") and First Mortgage Bonds, 4.625% Series due 2043 (the "2043 Bonds" and, together with the 2029 Bonds, the 2030 Bonds, the 2034 Bonds and the 2036 Bonds, the "Bonds"). The terms and conditions of the Offers are described in an offer to purchase dated June 8, 2020 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Terms not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.
The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 12, 2020 (the "Expiration Time").
The aggregate principal amount of 2029 Bonds validly tendered and not withdrawn by the Expiration Time is $5,715,000, as reported by the information and tender agent, Global Bondholder Services Corporation ("GBSC"). No 2030 Bonds were validly tendered by the Expiration Time, as reported by GBSC. The aggregate principal amount of 2034 Bonds validly tendered and not withdrawn by the Expiration Time is $755,000, as reported by GBSC. The aggregate principal amount of 2036 Bonds validly tendered and not withdrawn by the Expiration Time is $500,000, as reported by GBSC. The aggregate principal amount of 2043 Bonds validly tendered and not withdrawn by the Expiration Time is $55,000, as reported by GBSC. All Bonds validly tendered and not withdrawn will be purchased as described in the Offer to Purchase and will be cancelled. The Company expects to pay the Tender Consideration, together with any Accrued Interest, on June 16, 2020.
About Spire Missouri Inc.
The Company is a public utility engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas, with primary offices located in St. Louis, Missouri. The Company is the largest natural gas distribution utility system in Missouri, serving approximately 1.2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. The Company has two regions, one serving St. Louis and eastern Missouri and the other serving Kansas City and western Missouri.
