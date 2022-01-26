CONROE, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), reported net income of $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.51, compared to net income of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.72. During the fourth quarter  of  2020, net income was impacted by $3.7 million in gain on sale of Main Street Lending loans and $4.5 million in net accretion of deferred origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA"), compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 which only had $1.5 million in net accretion of deferred origination fees on PPP loans.   Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2021 contained $800 thousand of expenses related to the proposed merger with Simmons First Financial Corporation ("Simmons") and $412 thousand of expenses related to normal bonus payments that will be accelerated to the proposed acquisition close date.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • On November 19, 2021, Spirit announced its intention to merge with Simmons with expectations to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2022, subject to the receipt of Spirit shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and waivers and other customary closing conditions.
  • Excluding the impact of PPP loan forgiveness by the SBA during the period, loans held for investment increased 24.3% annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis(1) was 3.87% and 3.89%, respectively.
  • At December 31, 2021, return on average assets was 1.13% on an annualized basis.
  • Book value per share increased to $22.79 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $18.02 at December 31, 2021, compared to $22.49 and $17.67, respectively, at September 30, 2021.
  • Total stockholders' equity to total assets was 12.06% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.78% at December 31, 2021.
  • Capital ratios remained strong with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at the Company and the Bank of 10.64% and 10.65%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

"As we continue to work toward the upcoming completion of the proposed merger with Simmons, I am pleased to report another exceptional quarter of financial and operational success." Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated. "While we have enjoyed seeing the return of loan demand over the past few quarters in the form of a larger loan pipeline, the fourth quarter of 2021 saw an impressive move in volume from the pipeline to closed and funded loans. We are also excited to see SBA loan sales during the quarter which translated into $811 thousand in gain on sale of loans during the fourth quarter of 2021. Both robust loan demand and the return of higher non-interest revenue streams represent great opening acts to the start of our anticipated next chapter merging with Simmons.

"I am exceptionally proud of what our team has been able to accomplish over the past twelve years and I'm excited to see what heights we can reach partnering with a best-in-class regional bank," Mr. Bass concluded.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the fourth quarter of 2021, gross loans increased to $2.32 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 3.08% from $2.25 billion as of September 30, 2021, and a decrease of 2.78% from $2.39 billion as of December 31, 2020.  PPP loan forgiveness, which has been the primary cause of the overall decrease in loans year over year, will not significantly impact loan growth going forward as only 237 PPP loans remain outstanding with a total recorded investment of $43.9 million as of December 31, 2021. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 increased by $131.6 million, or 24.3% annualized from September 30, 2021. Despite a large volume of loans moving from the pipeline to closed loans, the remaining pipeline is well over $1.0 billion and represents an exciting opportunity to fund additional projects in the coming quarters.

Asset Quality

Asset quality is strong with loans continuing to migrate into lower risk ratings during the fourth quarter of 2021 and with non-performing loans declining $855 thousand or 13.9% from the third quarter of 2021.  We perceive the sentiment in the Texas economy to be optimistic despite continued labor and supply shortages and higher inflation that may persist longer than previously expected. The provision for loan losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $970 thousand, which served to increase the allowance to $16.4 million, or 0.71% of the $2.32 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning of new loans.

As of December 31, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.22%, a decrease from 0.28% at September 30, 2021, and a decrease from 0.36% as of December 31, 2020.  Annualized net charge-offs were 15 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 10 basis points for the third quarter of 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.78 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 4.2% from $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 13.2% from $2.46 billion as of December 31, 2020.  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $36.1 million, or 4.70%, from September 30, 2021, and increased $76.0 million, or 10.5%, from December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 28.9% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021, up from 28.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, and down from 29.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020.  Interest-bearing deposits, including money market and savings as of December 31, 2021 increased $96.6 million, or 29.1% annualized from September 30, 2021, primarily due to success in retaining and growing client relationships from COVID-19 related assistance programs. Growth in interest-bearing deposits was slightly offset by a decrease in time deposits of $20.9 million, or 3.6%, from September 30, 2021. The average cost of deposits was 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 3 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and a 21 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Borrowings decreased by $4.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 to $74.9 million, due primarily to the repayment of maturing Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances. At December 31, 2021, we did not have any remaining borrowings under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("PPPLF"). Borrowings totaled 2.3% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to 2.5% at September 30, 2021 and 8.2% at December 31, 2020.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.87%, a decrease of 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 49 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020.  The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.89%, a decrease of 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 55 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020.  The decline in net interest margin is primarily due to the increase in average cash balances.  Approximately $979 thousand of net deferred SBA fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at December 31, 2021. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.08% compared to 5.09% at September 30, 2021 and 5.42% at December 21, 2020.

Net interest income totaled $28.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.3% from $28.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 4.7% from $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Interest income totaled $30.8 million for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, compared to $33.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Interest and fees on loans increased $218 thousand, or 0.75%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, and decreased by $3.5 million, or 10.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2020.  Interest expense was $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 10.8% from $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 38.1% from $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.  This increase from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by higher SBA loan servicing fees and a gain on sale of loans. 

Noninterest expense totaled $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 12.6 % from $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense and professional services.  The increase in salaries and benefits expense for the quarter was due to $412 thousand of normal bonus payments that will be accelerated to the close date of the proposed merger with Simmons.

The efficiency ratio was 61.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 57.5% in the third quarter of 2021, and 47.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020.  The fourth quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio was negatively impacted during the quarter by the aforementioned additional salaries and benefits expense.

Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and certain PPP-related figures are all non-GAAP measures. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.  Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value.  Furthermore, Spirit believes that the PPP-related figures are important to investors due to the anticipated short-term nature of the PPP loans and the expected forgiveness in the coming quarters. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m., Central Time.  To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0867 and ask for the "Spirit of Texas" call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar.  For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 3, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13725940#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar for 90 days.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the "Bank"), provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals.  The Bank has 35 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Austin and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas.  Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking.  Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters.  Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events.  Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) disruption from the proposed merger with Simmons; (ii) the risk that the proposed merger with Simmons may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed merger with Simmons, including under circumstances that would require Spirit to pay a termination fee; (iv) the failure to obtain necessary shareholder or regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with Simmons; (v) the ability to successfully integrate the combined business; (vi) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses, and charges related to the proposed merger with Simmons may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events, or liabilities; (vii) the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger with Simmons to be satisfied; (viii) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties' customers to the proposed merger with Simmons; (xi) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger with Simmons; (x) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (xi) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (or any current or future variant thereof) on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the CARES Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (xii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (xiii) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (xiv) changes in interest rates; (xv) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (xvi) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (xvii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xviii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xix) increased competition; (xx) loss of certain key officers; (xxi) continued relationships with major customers; (xxii) deposit attrition; (xxiii) rapidly changing technology; (xxiv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xxv) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xxvi) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xxvii) our success at managing the foregoing items.  For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 5, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance.  All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results.  Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed in or implied by the particular forward-looking statement due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results.  Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.  Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.  All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)







































































For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income:





















Interest and fees on loans



$                 29,158



$                  28,940



$        30,995



$           29,829



$                 32,682

Interest and dividends on investment securities



1,600



1,766



1,641



1,115



914

Other interest income



85



52



118



225



101

Total interest income



30,843



30,758



32,754



31,169



33,697

Interest expense:





















Interest on deposits



1,520



1,798



2,081



2,327



2,726

Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings



849



858



972



1,003



1,099

Total interest expense



2,369



2,656



3,053



3,330



3,825

Net interest income



28,474



28,102



29,701



27,839



29,872

Provision for loan losses



970



306



1,349



1,086



4,417

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



27,504



27,796



28,352



26,753



25,455

Noninterest income:





















Service charges and fees



1,679



1,612



1,539



1,434



1,554

SBA loan servicing fees, net



543



165



203



324



307

Mortgage referral fees



358



337



384



274



347

Swap referral fees



344



400



127



430



614

Gain on sales of loans, net



812



-



-



254



4,026

Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities



-



-



-



5



-

Swap fees



482



687



1,411



121



1,746

Other noninterest income



91



84



194



(223)



186

Total noninterest income



4,309



3,285



3,858



2,619



8,780

Noninterest expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits



11,843



11,022



9,603



9,220



10,656

Occupancy and equipment expenses



2,493



2,360



2,354



2,662



2,749

Professional services



1,442



570



457



524



521

Data processing and network



1,007



910



931



1,229



1,379

Regulatory assessments and insurance



434



449



483



535



549

Amortization of intangibles



734



755



755



823



879

Advertising



139



103



47



78



74

Marketing



90



56



70



93



60

Telephone expense



552



600



599



499



560

Conversion expense



-



-



-



-



16

Other operating expenses



1,566



1,207



1,486



971



984

Total noninterest expense



20,300



18,032



16,785



16,634



18,427

Income before income tax expense



11,513



13,049



15,425



12,738



15,808

Income tax expense



2,413



2,593



3,015



2,652



3,353

Net income



$                   9,100



$                  10,456



$        12,410



$           10,086



$                 12,455

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)







































As of











December 31,

 2021



September 30,

 2021



June 30,

 2021



March 31,

 2021



December 31,

 2020











(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:

























Cash and due from banks



$          87,176



$          74,258



$             57,651



$             28,879



$             31,396

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



218,612



161,073



82,448



40,687



231,638





Total cash and cash equivalents



305,788



235,331



140,099



69,566



263,034

Time deposits in other banks



-



-



-



-



-

Investment securities:























Available for sale securities, at fair value



400,748



421,311



434,223



442,576



212,420



Equity investments, at fair value



23,665



23,830



23,877



23,741



24,000





Total investment securities



424,413



445,141



458,100



466,317



236,420

Loans held for sale



3,472



6,196



3,220



1,192



1,470

Loans:

























Loans held for investment



2,322,101



2,252,734



2,272,089



2,430,594



2,388,532

Less: allowance for loan and lease losses



(16,395)



(16,268)



(16,527)



(16,314)



(16,026)



Loans, net





2,305,706



2,236,466



2,255,562



2,414,280



2,372,506

Premises and equipment, net



77,291



78,513



79,408



81,379



83,348

Accrued interest receivable



8,146



7,819



9,071



10,588



11,199

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



188



-



140



-



133

Goodwill





77,681



77,681



77,681



77,681



77,681

Core deposit intangible



4,751



5,485



6,240



6,995



7,818

SBA servicing asset



2,244



2,311



2,567



2,821



2,953

Deferred tax asset, net



1,172



1,893



1,962



2,213



1,085

Bank-owned life insurance



36,644



36,345



31,161



16,057



15,969

Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost



3,741



5,740



5,734



5,727



5,718

Right of use assets





4,539



5,085



5,569



6,058



-

Other assets





10,262



10,246



8,241



9,338



5,425





Total assets



$     3,266,038



$     3,154,252



$        3,084,755



$        3,170,212



$        3,084,759

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Liabilities:























Deposits:



























Transaction accounts:























Noninterest-bearing



$        803,546



$        767,445



$           772,032



$           800,233



$           727,543



Interest-bearing



1,415,000



1,318,432



1,192,067



1,149,781



1,092,934





Total transaction accounts



2,218,546



2,085,877



1,964,099



1,950,014



1,820,477



Time deposits



563,845



584,699



608,073



647,536



638,658





Total deposits



2,782,391



2,670,576



2,572,172



2,597,550



2,459,135

Accrued interest payable



781



776



860



1,160



1,303

Short-term borrowings



-



-



-



-



10,000

Long-term borrowings



74,937



79,260



119,052



191,687



242,020

Operating lease liability



4,720



5,228



5,730



6,231



-

Other liabilities





9,393



10,563



9,173



7,827



11,522





Total liabilities



2,872,222



2,766,403



2,706,987



2,804,455



2,723,980

Stockholders' Equity:





















Common stock



303,227



302,392



301,202



300,591



298,850

Retained earnings





111,525



104,500



96,111



85,246



76,683

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(4,081)



(2,188)



(2,690)



(3,225)



1,005

Treasury stock



(16,855)



(16,855)



(16,855)



(16,855)



(15,759)





Total stockholders' equity



393,816



387,849



377,768



365,757



360,779





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$     3,266,038



$     3,154,252



$        3,084,755



$        3,170,212



$        3,084,759

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

















As of





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020





(Dollars in thousands)

Loans:





















Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)



$                     464,697



$                     458,873



$                     535,608



$                699,896



$                     574,986

Real estate:





















1-4 single family residential loans



362,155



364,896



356,503



348,908



364,139

Construction, land and development loans



400,952



364,513



345,420



344,557



415,488

Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)



1,030,891



997,512



964,565



964,342



956,743

Consumer loans and leases



6,307



7,505



8,444



9,619



11,738

Municipal and other loans



57,099



59,435



61,549



63,272



65,438

Total loans held in portfolio



$                  2,322,101



$                  2,252,734



$                  2,272,089



$             2,430,594



$                  2,388,532



(1) Balance includes $53.5 million, $58.0 million, $64.9 million, $67.4 million, and $70.8 million,  of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

(2) Balance includes $43.9 million, $106.2 million, $188.3 million, $366.5 million, and $276.1 million, of PPP loans as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

















As of





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020







(Dollars in thousands)

Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



$                     803,546



$                     767,445



$                     772,032



$                     800,233



$                     727,543

Interest-bearing demand deposits



650,588



564,790



529,512



485,863



472,075

Interest-bearing NOW accounts



13,008



10,668



10,763



9,904



10,288

Savings and money market accounts



751,404



742,974



651,791



654,014



610,571

Time deposits



563,845



584,699



608,074



647,536



638,658

Total deposits



$                  2,782,391



$                  2,670,576



$                  2,572,172



$                  2,597,550



$                  2,459,135

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balances and Yields

(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended 





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





Average

Balance (1)



Interest/

Expense



Annualized

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance (1)



Interest/

Expense



Annualized

Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

























Interest-earning deposits in other banks



$     200,483



$             85



0.17%



$     144,349



$           101



0.28%

Loans, including loans held for sale (2)



2,275,497



29,158



5.08%



2,394,431



32,682



5.42%

Investment securities and other



442,093



1,600



1.44%



177,816



914



2.04%

Total interest-earning assets



2,918,073



30,843



4.19%



2,716,596



33,697



4.92%

Noninterest-earning assets



289,984











274,170









Total assets



$  3,208,057











$  2,990,766









Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits



$     605,317



$           183



0.12%



$     413,956



$           156



0.15%

Interest-bearing NOW accounts



11,015



1



0.04%



9,510



2



0.08%

Savings and money market accounts



727,849



503



0.27%



580,216



648



0.44%

Time deposits



572,818



833



0.58%



657,726



1,920



1.16%

FHLB advances and other borrowings



77,484



849



4.35%



263,486



1,099



1.65%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,994,483



2,369



0.47%



1,924,894



3,825



0.79%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:

























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



809,179











702,250









Other liabilities



13,898











7,722









Stockholders' equity



390,497











355,900









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$  3,208,057











$  2,990,766









Net interest rate spread











3.72%











4.13%

Net interest income and margin







$      28,474



3.87%







$      29,872



4.36%

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)







$      28,588



3.89%







$      30,384



4.44%



























(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.

(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.

























(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a 

     federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balances and Yields

(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021





Average

Balance (1)



Interest/

Expense



Annualized

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance (1)



Interest/

Expense



Annualized

Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

























Interest-earning deposits in other banks



200,483



$             85



0.17%



$     124,175



$             52



0.17%

Loans, including loans held for sale (2)



2,275,497



29,158



5.08%



2,257,297



28,940



5.09%

Investment securities and other



442,093



1,600



1.44%



463,467



1,766



1.51%

Total interest-earning assets



2,918,073



30,843



4.19%



2,844,939



30,758



4.29%

Noninterest-earning assets



289,984











270,259









Total assets



$  3,208,057











$  3,115,198









Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits



$     605,317



$           183



0.12%



$     546,530



$           166



0.12%

Interest-bearing NOW accounts



11,015



1



0.04%



10,869



1



0.05%

Savings and money market accounts



727,849



503



0.27%



715,338



612



0.34%

Time deposits



572,818



833



0.58%



596,378



1,019



0.68%

FHLB advances and other borrowings



77,484



849



4.35%



89,012



858



3.82%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,994,483



2,369



0.47%



1,958,127



2,656



0.54%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:

























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



809,179











757,683









Other liabilities



13,898











16,809









Stockholders' equity



390,497











382,579









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$  3,208,057











$  3,115,198









Net interest rate spread











3.72%











3.75%

Net interest income and margin







$      28,474



3.87%







$      28,102



3.92%

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)







$      28,588



3.89%







$      28,655



4.00%



























(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.









(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.













(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a 

     federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share





(Unaudited)































As of or for the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:





















Net income available to common stockholders



$                     9,100



$                   10,456



$                  12,410



$                     10,086



$                   12,455

Weighted average number of common shares - basic



17,262,221



17,200,611



17,152,217



17,103,981



17,168,091

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted



17,781,812



17,651,298



17,627,958



17,518,029



17,336,484

Basic earnings per common share



$                       0.53



$                       0.61



$                      0.72



$                         0.59



$                       0.73

Diluted earnings per common share



$                       0.51



$                       0.59



$                      0.70



$                         0.58



$                       0.72

Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:





















Net income



$                     9,100



$                   10,456



$                  12,410



$                     10,086



$                   12,455

Pre-tax adjustments:





















Noninterest income





















Gain on sale of investment securities



-



-



-



(5)



-

Noninterest expense





















Merger related expenses



800



-



-



-



24

Taxes:





















   NOL Carryback



-



-



-



-





Tax effect of adjustments



(118)



-



-



1



(5)

Adjusted net income



$                     9,782



$                   10,456



$                  12,410



$                     10,082



$                   12,474

Weighted average number of common shares - basic



17,262,221



17,200,611



17,152,217



17,103,981



17,168,091

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted



17,781,812



17,651,298



17,627,958



17,518,029



17,336,484

Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis



$                       0.57



$                       0.61



$                      0.72



$                         0.59



$                       0.73

Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis



$                       0.55



$                       0.59



$                      0.70



$                         0.58



$                       0.72

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis





(Unaudited)































As of or for the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Net interest margin - GAAP basis:





















Net interest income



$                        28,474



$                        28,102



$                        29,701



$                        27,839



$                        29,872

Average interest-earning assets



2,918,073



2,844,939



2,932,323



2,867,099



2,716,596

Net interest margin



3.87%



3.92%



4.06%



3.94%



4.36%

Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:





















Net interest income



$                        28,474



$                        28,102



$                        29,701



$                        27,839



$                        29,872

Plus:





















Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment



114



553



561



329



512

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis



$                        28,588



$                        28,655



$                        30,262



$                        28,168



$                        30,384

Average interest-earning assets



2,918,073



2,844,939



2,932,323



2,867,099



2,716,596

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis



3.89%



4.00%



4.14%



3.98%



4.44%

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Unaudited)



























As of





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Total stockholders' equity



$                    393,816



$                    387,849



$                    377,768



$                    365,757



$                    360,779

Less:





















Goodwill and other intangible assets



82,432



83,166



83,921



84,676



85,499

Tangible stockholders' equity



$                    311,384



$                    304,683



$                    293,847



$                    281,081



$                    275,280

Shares outstanding



17,282,047



17,242,487



17,164,103



17,136,553



17,081,831

Book value per share



$                        22.79



$                        22.49



$                        22.01



$                        21.34



$                        21.12

Less:





















Goodwill and other intangible assets per share



$                          4.77



$                          4.82



$                          4.89



$                          4.94



$                          5.01

Tangible book value per share



$                        18.02



$                        17.67



$                        17.12



$                        16.40



$                        16.11

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets

(Unaudited)



























As of 





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





(Dollars in thousands)

Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:





















Total stockholders' equity (numerator)



$                     393,816



$                     387,849



$                     377,768



$                     365,757



$                     360,779

Total assets (denominator)



3,266,038



3,154,252



3,084,755



3,170,212



3,084,759

Total stockholders' equity to total assets



12.06%



12.30%



12.25%



11.54%



11.70%

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:





















Tangible equity:





















Total stockholders' equity



$                     393,816



$                     387,849



$                     377,768



$                     365,757



$                     360,779

Less:





















Goodwill and other intangible assets



82,432



83,166



83,921



84,676



85,499

Total tangible common equity (numerator)



$                     311,384



$                     304,683



$                     293,847



$                     281,081



$                     275,280

Tangible assets:





















Total assets



3,266,038



3,154,252



3,084,755



3,170,212



3,084,759

Less:





















Goodwill and other intangible assets



82,432



83,166



83,921



84,676



85,499

Total tangible assets (denominator)



$                  3,183,606



$                  3,071,086



$                  3,000,834



$                  3,085,536



$                  2,999,260























Tangible equity to tangible assets



9.78%



9.92%



9.79%



9.11%



9.18%

 

