CONROE, Texas, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us") reported net income of $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 representing diluted earnings per share of $0.44, compared to net income of $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.41. Record net income for the second quarter of 2020 was assisted by $1.0 million net accretion of origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans offset by increased provision expense for loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Deployed our talented and experienced lending team to assist more than 3,200 businesses in obtaining PPP loans totaling $428 million, as of June 30, 2020, generating $15.3 million of origination fees that will be accreted into income over the life of the loans.
- Capital continues to remain strong with a Tier 1 capital leverage ratio of 9.60% at Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the "Bank") and 9.49% at the Company on a consolidated basis.
- Net interest margin for the second quarter as reported and on a tax equivalent basis(1) were 3.95% and 4.00%, respectively. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the origination of PPP loans which yield 1.00% and reduced the net interest margin by 19 basis points.
- At June 30, 2020, return on average assets was 1.07% annualized.
- Book value per share increased to $20.01 at June 30, 2020 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $14.97 at the same date.
- At June 30, 2020, total stockholders' equity to total assets was 11.73% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.04%.
Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely pleased to report such strong quarterly results despite an extremely tough operating environment. We are truly blessed to have some of the strongest and most committed bankers in the business who worked tirelessly to assist current and new customers obtain capital through the Paycheck Protection Program. We were only able to accomplish the impressive volume of PPP loan originations during the quarter because of the robust staff that we maintain. Additionally, the origination fees, which will be earned over the relatively short life of these loans, represent an attractive return on investment for our shareholders. We remain absolutely committed to the safety of our employees and customers as the global pandemic continues to evolve and will continue to seek unique opportunities to deploy resources and create shareholder value during these challenging times."
Loan Portfolio and Composition
During the second quarter of 2020, gross loans grew to $2.43 billion, an increase of 20.6% from $2.01 billion as of March 31, 2020, and an increase of 71.2% from $1.42 billion as of June 30, 2019. Loan growth, quarter over quarter, was primarily driven by participation in the Payroll Protection Program which added $428.0 million in loans. Excluding PPP loans, organic loans increased $43.1 million, or 14.4% annualized, which includes approximately $13.3 million of participations purchased. Organic loan growth for the quarter (excluding PPP loans) was the result of customers delaying projects and plans as opposed to the Bank decreasing the supply of funds available to lend. We will continue to support our customers and are committed to making funds available while actively managing balance sheet risk.
We remain focused on credit quality and meeting the needs of our customers while ensuring adequate capital is conserved to cover potential losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industries and related exposures currently being monitored by our credit administration personnel include retail strip centers, hospitality, restaurants and direct and indirect oil exposure. Retail strip centers consisted of $120.4 million, or 5.0% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020. Hospitality exposure consisted of $91.4 million, or 3.8% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020. Restaurant exposure consisted of $30.5 million, or 1.3% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020. Finally, total oil exposure was $74.7 million, or 3.1% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020.
Asset Quality
Asset quality remained strong in the second quarter of 2020. The provision for loan losses recorded for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million, which served to increase the allowance to $9.9 million, or 0.41% of the $2.43 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2020. The majority of the provision expense for the second quarter of 2020 related to increasing qualitative reserves in response to the current economic environment as opposed to a deterioration in credit quality or an increase in impaired loan balances. The coverage ratio on the organic portfolio was 0.77% of the $1.28 billion in organic loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans which are fully guaranteed and not reserved for as of June 30, 2020. As an emerging growth company, we have opted to delay the adoption of CECL until 2023. Under our current incurred loss model, our reserves are based upon an estimate of loss events which have occurred as opposed to forecasting future loss events.
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio as of June 30, 2020 was 0.31% compared to 0.38% as of March 31, 2020, and 0.40% as of June 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were 10 basis points for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 18 basis points for the second quarter of 2019.
As of June 30, 2020, we have received and approved COVID-19 related loan relief requests, including periods of interest only payments, full payment deferrals, and escrow deferrals associated with loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $520.6 million. While these approvals were initially given for a period of 90 days to ease the impact of business closures and reduced demand, we continue to stay in contact with our borrowers and monitor their long-term financial stability and our collateral position. Based on these conversations, more than 90% of these borrowers have resumed or are expected to resume payments this month.
Deposits and Borrowings
Deposits totaled $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 16.3% from $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2020, and an increase of 53.8% from $1.57 billion as of June 30, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $258.6 million, or 53.1%, from March 31, 2020, and increased $377.8 million, or 102.7% from June 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits is partially due to deposit accounts related to PPP loan funding. PPP related deposit accounts totaled $108.0 million at June 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 30.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2020, up from 23.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2020, and 23.4% of total deposits as of June 30, 2019. The average cost of deposits was 0.67% for the second quarter of 2020, representing a 26 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2020 and a 34 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2019.
Borrowings increased by $79.8 million during the second quarter of 2020 to $193.1 million due primarily to participation in the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Borrowings totaled 6.5% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 4.4% at March 31, 2020 and 4.7% at June 30, 2019.
Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.95%, a decrease of 43 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and 66 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the second quarter of 2020 was 4.00%, a decrease of 40 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 64 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The decline from the first quarter of 2020 is primarily due to rate resets on interest-earning assets as a result of decreases in interest rates set by the Federal Open Market Committee during the first quarter of 2020 and PPP loans which yield 1.00%. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin were 4.14% and 4.21%, respectively.
Net interest income totaled $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.5% from $23.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of 31.9% from $19.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Interest income totaled $30.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 6.0% from $28.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of 25.7% from $24.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased by $2.5 million, or 9.1% from the first quarter of 2020, and increased by $7.7 million, or 34.7%, from the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense was $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10.2% from $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, and relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. U.S. Small Business Administration loan servicing fees increased $246 thousand, quarter over quarter, as a result of a favorable servicing asset valuation. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2020, mortgage referral fees increased $155 thousand as mortgage activity increased as a result of lower interest rates during the quarter. Gain on sale of loans and interest rate swap income declined $138 thousand and $369 thousand, respectively, in response to general declines in lending activity during the quarter.
Noninterest expense totaled $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 23.2% from $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The primary reason for the decline in noninterest expense was the deferral of $4.9 million of salary expense recorded in conjunction with PPP loan originations. These loan costs will amortize on a straight-line basis over the life of the loans.
The efficiency ratio was 56.28% in the second quarter of 2020, which was assisted by the deferral of $4.9 million of salary expense related to PPP loan originations, compared to 79.06% in the first quarter of 2020, and 67.27% in the second quarter of 2019.
Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Spirit believes that for Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, the adjustments made to net income allow investors and analysts to better assess its basic and diluted earnings per common share by removing the volatility that is associated with merger-related expenses and gain on sale of investment securities that are unrelated to its core business. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that it discusses in this news release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this news release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this news release.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.
Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 41 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will, "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Bank's proposed transaction with Moody National Bank ("Moody"), pursuant to which Moody will purchase certain assets and assume certain liabilities (the "Branch Sale") associated with the Bank's branch located at 1010 Bay Area Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77058 (the "Branch"), will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (vii) the risk that converting the operations of the Branch to Moody will be materially delayed or will be more difficult than expected; (viii) the effect of the announcement of the Branch Sale on customer relationships and operating results; (ix) the possibility that the Branch Sale may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (x) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (xi) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xiii) increased competition; (xiv) loss of certain key officers; (xv) continued relationships with major customers; (xvi) deposit attrition; (xvii) rapidly changing technology; (xviii) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xix) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xx) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xxi) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2020, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020 and its other filings with the SEC.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 29,912
$ 27,409
$ 25,160
$ 23,064
$ 22,204
Interest and dividends on investment securities
457
504
997
1,143
1,302
Other interest income
185
900
918
794
794
Total interest income
30,554
28,813
27,075
25,001
24,300
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
3,945
4,507
4,434
4,097
3,938
Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings
558
508
416
425
611
Total interest expense
4,503
5,015
4,850
4,522
4,549
Net interest income
26,051
23,798
22,225
20,479
19,751
Provision for loan losses
2,838
1,171
775
900
332
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
23,213
22,627
21,450
19,579
19,419
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
1,270
1,311
1,146
866
969
SBA loan servicing fees, net
256
10
391
234
40
Mortgage referral fees
357
202
232
173
198
Gain on sales of loans, net
326
464
675
1,151
1,384
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
-
-
2,448
-
1,053
Other noninterest income
356
725
162
257
131
Total noninterest income
2,565
2,712
5,054
2,681
3,775
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,946
11,789
10,684
9,502
8,765
Occupancy and equipment expenses
2,761
2,315
2,222
1,710
1,690
Professional services
716
895
1,200
791
1,022
Data processing and network
849
743
936
884
731
Regulatory assessments and insurance
379
402
265
(256)
315
Amortization of intangibles
919
946
1,006
1,015
1,006
Advertising
119
153
225
134
167
Marketing
38
160
131
136
132
Telephone expense
483
407
226
289
338
Conversion expense
69
1,477
180
314
453
Other operating expenses
1,825
1,673
1,584
1,037
1,206
Total noninterest expense
16,104
20,960
18,659
15,556
15,825
Income before income tax expense
9,674
4,379
7,845
6,704
7,369
Income tax expense
1,980
305
1,676
1,374
1,542
Net income
$ 7,694
$ 4,074
$ 6,169
$ 5,330
$ 5,827
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 0.44
$ 0.22
$ 0.35
$ 0.35
$ 0.42
Diluted
$ 0.44
$ 0.22
$ 0.35
$ 0.34
$ 0.41
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,581,959
18,184,110
17,434,954
15,370,480
13,765,929
Diluted
17,612,919
18,441,977
17,830,538
15,771,249
14,236,244
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 35,248
$ 33,946
$ 32,490
$ 28,822
$ 26,150
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
200,096
193,707
293,467
122,721
137,008
Total cash and cash equivalents
235,344
227,653
325,957
151,543
163,158
Time deposits in other banks
-
245
490
1,225
1,225
Investment securities:
Available for sale securities, at fair value
90,878
94,963
96,937
166,669
171,058
Total investment securities
90,878
94,963
96,937
166,669
171,058
Loans held for sale
7,718
7,765
3,989
2,784
2,583
Loans:
Loans held for investment
2,427,292
2,013,367
1,767,182
1,487,602
1,418,211
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
(9,905)
(7,620)
(6,737)
(6,565)
(6,277)
Loans, net
2,417,387
2,005,747
1,760,445
1,481,037
1,411,934
Premises and equipment, net
79,156
78,594
75,150
65,144
62,815
Accrued interest receivable
12,188
7,314
6,507
6,319
7,039
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
3,743
3,731
3,653
1,042
1,324
Goodwill
77,966
79,009
68,503
43,086
43,889
Core deposit intangible
9,617
10,536
11,472
11,628
12,583
SBA servicing asset
3,115
3,055
3,355
3,548
3,570
Deferred tax asset, net
-
-
-
-
48
Bank-owned life insurance
15,787
15,699
15,610
15,521
15,432
Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost
5,696
5,660
8,310
6,233
6,190
Other assets
4,423
4,526
4,244
4,005
4,485
Total assets
$ 2,963,018
$ 2,544,497
$ 2,384,622
$ 1,959,784
$ 1,907,333
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 745,646
$ 487,060
$ 444,822
$ 366,209
$ 367,892
Interest-bearing
946,969
878,279
803,557
593,064
569,839
Total transaction accounts
1,692,615
1,365,339
1,248,379
959,273
937,731
Time deposits
722,376
711,968
679,747
625,940
632,873
Total deposits
2,414,991
2,077,307
1,928,126
1,585,213
1,570,604
Accrued interest payable
1,025
1,218
1,219
1,002
1,134
Short-term borrowings
104,830
10,000
-
-
-
Long-term borrowings
88,246
103,276
105,140
74,165
89,398
Deferred tax liability, net
405
1,706
672
215
-
Other liabilities
5,943
5,173
3,760
2,451
2,087
Total liabilities
2,615,440
2,198,680
2,038,917
1,663,046
1,663,223
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
298,176
297,966
297,188
251,875
204,974
Retained earnings
59,907
52,213
48,139
41,970
36,640
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,272
732
667
3,091
2,496
Treasury stock
(11,777)
(5,094)
(289)
(198)
-
Total stockholders' equity
347,578
345,817
345,705
296,738
244,110
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,963,018
$ 2,544,497
$ 2,384,622
$ 1,959,784
$ 1,907,333
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans:
Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)
$ 724,913
$ 320,418
$ 282,949
$ 248,745
$ 197,774
Real estate:
1-4 single family residential loans
372,445
382,900
375,743
321,044
281,514
Construction, land and development loans
390,068
405,661
259,384
233,830
176,567
Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)
835,614
821,952
753,812
597,415
671,900
Consumer loans and leases
19,159
22,398
22,769
17,663
20,745
Municipal and other loans
85,092
60,038
72,525
68,905
69,711
Total loans held in portfolio
$ 2,427,292
$ 2,013,367
$ 1,767,182
$ 1,487,602
$ 1,418,211
(1) Balance includes $75.1 million, $75.3 million, $74.2 million, $78.7 million, and $71.3 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(2) Balance includes $428.0 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2020.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 745,646
$ 487,060
$ 444,822
$ 366,209
$ 367,892
Interest-bearing demand deposits
360,282
334,302
370,467
303,037
292,550
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
31,132
28,376
28,204
8,626
7,638
Savings and money market accounts
555,555
515,601
404,886
281,401
269,651
Time deposits
722,376
711,968
679,747
625,940
632,873
Total deposits
$ 2,414,991
$ 2,077,307
$ 1,928,126
$ 1,585,213
$ 1,570,604
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Average
Interest/
Annualized
Average
Interest/
Annualized
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
$ 220,940
$ 148
0.27%
$ 120,568
$ 742
2.47%
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
2,332,707
29,911
5.14%
1,419,004
22,204
6.28%
Investment securities and other
93,256
495
2.13%
177,227
1,354
3.06%
Total interest-earning assets
2,646,903
30,554
4.63%
1,716,799
24,300
5.68%
Noninterest-earning assets
228,203
143,434
Total assets
$ 2,875,106
$ 1,860,233
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 346,220
$ 175
0.20%
$ 295,274
$ 394
0.54%
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
29,087
18
0.25%
7,619
3
0.16%
Savings and money market accounts
539,533
825
0.61%
267,357
588
0.88%
Time deposits
719,498
2,927
1.63%
634,700
2,953
1.87%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
150,388
558
1.49%
75,856
611
3.23%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,784,726
4,503
1.01%
1,280,806
4,549
1.42%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
742,542
359,559
Other liabilities
2,236
3,228
Stockholders' equity
345,602
216,640
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,875,106
$ 1,860,233
Net interest rate spread
3.62%
4.26%
Net interest income and margin
$ 26,051
3.95%
$ 19,751
4.61%
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$ 26,424
4.00%
$ 19,863
4.64%
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Average
Interest/
Annualized
Average
Interest/
Annualized
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
220,940
$ 148
0.27%
$ 231,616
$ 852
1.48%
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
2,332,707
29,911
5.14%
1,851,879
27,409
5.94%
Investment securities and other
93,256
495
2.13%
96,006
552
2.31%
Total interest-earning assets
2,646,903
30,554
4.63%
2,179,501
28,813
5.30%
Noninterest-earning assets
228,203
217,060
Total assets
$ 2,875,106
$ 2,396,561
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 346,220
$ 175
0.20%
$ 335,669
$ 225
0.27%
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
29,087
18
0.25%
27,632
26
0.38%
Savings and money market accounts
539,533
825
0.61%
443,449
1,012
0.92%
Time deposits
719,498
2,927
1.63%
685,689
3,244
1.90%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
150,388
558
1.49%
86,809
508
2.35%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,784,726
4,503
1.01%
1,579,248
5,015
1.27%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
742,542
459,156
Other liabilities
2,236
12,265
Stockholders' equity
345,602
345,892
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,875,106
$ 2,396,561
Net interest rate spread
3.62%
4.03%
Net interest income and margin
$ 26,051
3.95%
$ 23,798
4.38%
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$ 26,424
4.00%
$ 23,890
4.40%
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 7,694
$ 4,074
$ 6,169
$ 5,330
$ 5,827
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
17,581,959
18,184,110
17,434,954
15,370,480
13,765,929
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
17,612,919
18,441,977
17,830,538
15,771,249
14,236,244
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.44
$ 0.22
$ 0.35
$ 0.35
$ 0.42
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.44
$ 0.22
$ 0.35
$ 0.34
$ 0.41
Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:
Net income
$ 7,694
$ 4,074
$ 6,169
$ 5,330
$ 5,827
Pre-tax adjustments:
Noninterest income
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
-
(2,448)
-
(1,053)
Noninterest expense
Merger related expenses
69
1,614
821
1,094
1,165
Taxes:
NOL Carryback
-
(575)
Tax effect of adjustments
(14)
(331)
467
(193)
53
Adjusted net income
$ 7,749
$ 4,782
$ 5,009
$ 6,231
$ 5,992
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
17,581,959
18,184,110
17,434,954
15,370,480
13,765,929
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
17,612,919
18,441,977
17,830,538
15,771,249
14,236,244
Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
$ 0.44
$ 0.26
$ 0.29
$ 0.41
$ 0.44
Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
$ 0.44
$ 0.26
$ 0.28
$ 0.40
$ 0.42
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Unaudited)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net interest margin - GAAP basis:
Net interest income
$ 26,051
$ 23,798
$ 22,225
$ 20,479
$ 19,751
Average interst-earning assets
2,646,903
2,179,501
2,003,868
1,769,432
1,716,799
Net interest margin
3.95%
4.38%
4.40%
4.59%
4.61%
Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:
Net interest income
$ 26,051
$ 23,798
$ 22,225
$ 20,479
$ 19,751
Plus:
Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment
373
92
127
153
112
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
$ 26,424
$ 23,890
$ 22,352
$ 20,632
$ 19,863
Average interst-earning assets
2,646,903
2,179,501
2,003,868
1,769,432
1,716,799
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis
4.00%
4.40%
4.43%
4.63%
4.64%
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Unaudited)
As of
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 347,578
$ 345,817
$ 345,705
$ 296,738
$ 244,110
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
87,583
89,545
79,975
54,714
56,472
Tangible stockholders' equity
$ 259,995
$ 256,272
$ 265,730
$ 242,024
$ 187,638
Shares outstanding
17,368,573
17,969,012
18,258,222
16,121,479
13,790,332
Book value per share
$ 20.01
$ 19.25
$ 18.93
$ 18.41
$ 17.70
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets per share
$ 5.04
$ 4.99
4.38
3.40
4.09
Tangible book value per share
$ 14.97
$ 14.26
$ 14.55
$ 15.01
$ 13.61
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
(Unaudited)
As of
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:
Total stockholders' equity (numerator)
$ 347,578
$ 345,817
$ 345,705
$ 296,738
$ 244,110
Total assets (denominator)
2,963,018
2,544,497
2,384,622
1,959,784
1,907,333
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
11.73%
13.59%
14.50%
15.14%
12.80%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:
Tangible equity:
Total stockholders' equity
$ 347,578
$ 345,817
$ 345,705
$ 296,738
$ 244,110
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
87,583
89,545
79,975
54,714
56,472
Total tangible common equity (numerator)
$ 259,995
$ 256,272
$ 265,730
$ 242,024
$ 187,638
Tangible assets:
Total assets
2,963,018
2,544,497
2,384,622
1,959,784
1,907,333
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
87,583
89,545
79,975
54,714
56,472
Total tangible assets (denominator)
$ 2,875,435
$ 2,454,952
$ 2,304,647
$ 1,905,070
$ 1,850,861
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.04%
10.44%
11.53%
12.70%
10.14%