CONROE, Texas, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us") reported net income of $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 representing diluted earnings per share of $0.44, compared to net income of $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.41. Record net income for the second quarter of 2020 was assisted by $1.0 million net accretion of origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans offset by increased provision expense for loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Deployed our talented and experienced lending team to assist more than 3,200 businesses in obtaining PPP loans totaling $428 million, as of June 30, 2020, generating $15.3 million of origination fees that will be accreted into income over the life of the loans.
  • Capital continues to remain strong with a Tier 1 capital leverage ratio of 9.60% at Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the "Bank") and 9.49% at the Company on a consolidated basis.
  • Net interest margin for the second quarter as reported and on a tax equivalent basis(1) were 3.95% and 4.00%, respectively. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the origination of PPP loans which yield 1.00% and reduced the net interest margin by 19 basis points.
  • At June 30, 2020, return on average assets was 1.07% annualized.
  • Book value per share increased to $20.01 at June 30, 2020 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $14.97 at the same date.
  • At June 30, 2020, total stockholders' equity to total assets was 11.73% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.04%.

Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely pleased to report such strong quarterly results despite an extremely tough operating environment. We are truly blessed to have some of the strongest and most committed bankers in the business who worked tirelessly to assist current and new customers obtain capital through the Paycheck Protection Program. We were only able to accomplish the impressive volume of PPP loan originations during the quarter because of the robust staff that we maintain. Additionally, the origination fees, which will be earned over the relatively short life of these loans, represent an attractive return on investment for our shareholders. We remain absolutely committed to the safety of our employees and customers as the global pandemic continues to evolve and will continue to seek unique opportunities to deploy resources and create shareholder value during these challenging times."

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the second quarter of 2020, gross loans grew to $2.43 billion, an increase of 20.6% from $2.01 billion as of March 31, 2020, and an increase of 71.2% from $1.42 billion as of June 30, 2019.  Loan growth, quarter over quarter, was primarily driven by participation in the Payroll Protection Program which added $428.0 million in loans.  Excluding PPP loans, organic loans increased $43.1 million, or 14.4% annualized, which includes approximately $13.3 million of participations purchased.   Organic loan growth for the quarter (excluding PPP loans) was the result of customers delaying projects and plans as opposed to the Bank decreasing the supply of funds available to lend.  We will continue to support our customers and are committed to making funds available while actively managing balance sheet risk.

We remain focused on credit quality and meeting the needs of our customers while ensuring adequate capital is conserved to cover potential losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industries and related exposures currently being monitored by our credit administration personnel include retail strip centers, hospitality, restaurants and direct and indirect oil exposure. Retail strip centers consisted of $120.4 million, or 5.0% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020. Hospitality exposure consisted of $91.4 million, or 3.8% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020.  Restaurant exposure consisted of $30.5 million, or 1.3% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020.  Finally, total oil exposure was $74.7 million, or 3.1% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong in the second quarter of 2020. The provision for loan losses recorded for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million, which served to increase the allowance to $9.9 million, or 0.41% of the $2.43 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2020. The majority of the provision expense for the second quarter of 2020 related to increasing qualitative reserves in response to the current economic environment as opposed to a deterioration in credit quality or an increase in impaired loan balances. The coverage ratio on the organic portfolio was 0.77% of the $1.28 billion in organic loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans which are fully guaranteed and not reserved for as of June 30, 2020. As an emerging growth company, we have opted to delay the adoption of CECL until 2023.  Under our current incurred loss model, our reserves are based upon an estimate of loss events which have occurred as opposed to forecasting future loss events.

Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio as of June 30, 2020 was 0.31% compared to 0.38% as of March 31, 2020, and 0.40% as of June 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were 10 basis points for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 18 basis points for the second quarter of 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, we have received and approved COVID-19 related loan relief requests, including periods of interest only payments, full payment deferrals, and escrow deferrals associated with loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $520.6 million.  While these approvals were initially given for a period of 90 days to ease the impact of business closures and reduced demand, we continue to stay in contact with our borrowers and monitor their long-term financial stability and our collateral position. Based on these conversations, more than 90% of these borrowers have resumed or are expected to resume payments this month. 

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 16.3% from $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2020, and an increase of 53.8% from $1.57 billion as of June 30, 2019.  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $258.6 million, or 53.1%, from March 31, 2020, and increased $377.8 million, or 102.7% from June 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits is partially due to deposit accounts related to PPP loan funding.  PPP related deposit accounts totaled $108.0 million at June 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 30.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2020, up from 23.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2020, and 23.4% of total deposits as of June 30, 2019. The average cost of deposits was 0.67% for the second quarter of 2020, representing a 26 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2020 and a 34 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2019.

Borrowings increased by $79.8 million during the second quarter of 2020 to $193.1 million due primarily to participation in the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.  Borrowings totaled 6.5% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 4.4% at March 31, 2020 and 4.7% at June 30, 2019.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.95%, a decrease of 43 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and 66 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the second quarter of 2020 was 4.00%, a decrease of 40 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 64 basis points from the second quarter of 2019.  The decline from the first quarter of 2020 is primarily due to rate resets on interest-earning assets as a result of decreases in interest rates set by the Federal Open Market Committee during the first quarter of 2020 and PPP loans which yield 1.00%.  Excluding the impact of PPP loans, net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin were 4.14% and 4.21%, respectively.

Net interest income totaled $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.5% from $23.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of 31.9% from $19.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.  Interest income totaled $30.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 6.0% from $28.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of 25.7% from $24.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.  Interest and fees on loans increased by $2.5 million, or 9.1% from the first quarter of 2020, and increased by $7.7 million, or 34.7%, from the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense was $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10.2% from $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, and relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2019. 

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. U.S. Small Business Administration loan servicing fees increased $246 thousand, quarter over quarter, as a result of a favorable servicing asset valuation. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2020, mortgage referral fees increased $155 thousand as mortgage activity increased as a result of lower interest rates during the quarter.  Gain on sale of loans and interest rate swap income declined $138 thousand and $369 thousand, respectively, in response to general declines in lending activity during the quarter.

Noninterest expense totaled $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 23.2% from $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The primary reason for the decline in noninterest expense was the deferral of $4.9 million of salary expense recorded in conjunction with PPP loan originations.  These loan costs will amortize on a straight-line basis over the life of the loans.

The efficiency ratio was 56.28% in the second quarter of 2020, which was assisted by the deferral of $4.9 million of salary expense related to PPP loan originations, compared to 79.06% in the first quarter of 2020, and 67.27% in the second quarter of 2019.

(1)

Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Spirit believes that for Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, the adjustments made to net income allow investors and analysts to better assess its basic and diluted earnings per common share by removing the volatility that is associated with merger-related expenses and gain on sale of investment securities that are unrelated to its core business.  In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.  Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value.  The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that it discusses in this news release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this news release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this news release.

Conference Call

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0867 and ask for the Spirit of Texas call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar.  For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through July 28, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13706886#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar for 90 days.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals.  Spirit of Texas Bank has 41 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas.  Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking.  Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will, "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters.  Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events.  Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those  described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Bank's proposed transaction with Moody National Bank ("Moody"), pursuant to which Moody will purchase certain assets and assume certain liabilities (the "Branch Sale") associated with the Bank's branch located at 1010 Bay Area Boulevard, Houston, Texas  77058 (the "Branch"), will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (vii) the risk that converting the operations of the Branch to Moody will be materially delayed or will be more difficult than expected; (viii) the effect of the announcement of the Branch Sale on customer relationships and operating results; (ix) the possibility that the Branch Sale may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (x) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (xi) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xiii) increased competition; (xiv) loss of certain key officers; (xv) continued relationships with major customers; (xvi) deposit attrition; (xvii) rapidly changing technology; (xviii) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xix) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xx) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xxi) our success at managing the foregoing items.   For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2020, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020 and its other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance.  All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results.  Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.  Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston


(713) 529-6600


STXB@dennardlascar.com

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)




































For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans


$           29,912


$               27,409


$                     25,160


$                      23,064


$           22,204

Interest and dividends on investment securities


457


504


997


1,143


1,302

Other interest income


185


900


918


794


794

Total interest income


30,554


28,813


27,075


25,001


24,300

Interest expense:











Interest on deposits


3,945


4,507


4,434


4,097


3,938

Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings


558


508


416


425


611

Total interest expense


4,503


5,015


4,850


4,522


4,549

Net interest income


26,051


23,798


22,225


20,479


19,751

Provision for loan losses


2,838


1,171


775


900


332

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


23,213


22,627


21,450


19,579


19,419

Noninterest income:











Service charges and fees


1,270


1,311


1,146


866


969

SBA loan servicing fees, net


256


10


391


234


40

Mortgage referral fees


357


202


232


173


198

Gain on sales of loans, net


326


464


675


1,151


1,384

Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities


-


-


2,448


-


1,053

Other noninterest income


356


725


162


257


131

Total noninterest income


2,565


2,712


5,054


2,681


3,775

Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


7,946


11,789


10,684


9,502


8,765

Occupancy and equipment expenses


2,761


2,315


2,222


1,710


1,690

Professional services


716


895


1,200


791


1,022

Data processing and network


849


743


936


884


731

Regulatory assessments and insurance


379


402


265


(256)


315

Amortization of intangibles


919


946


1,006


1,015


1,006

Advertising


119


153


225


134


167

Marketing


38


160


131


136


132

Telephone expense


483


407


226


289


338

Conversion expense


69


1,477


180


314


453

Other operating expenses


1,825


1,673


1,584


1,037


1,206

Total noninterest expense


16,104


20,960


18,659


15,556


15,825

Income before income tax expense


9,674


4,379


7,845


6,704


7,369

Income tax expense


1,980


305


1,676


1,374


1,542

Net income


$             7,694


$                 4,074


$                       6,169


$                        5,330


$             5,827












Earnings per common share:











Basic


$               0.44


$                   0.22


$                         0.35


$                          0.35


$               0.42

Diluted


$               0.44


$                   0.22


$                         0.35


$                          0.34


$               0.41












Weighted average common shares outstanding: 











Basic


17,581,959


18,184,110


17,434,954


15,370,480


13,765,929

Diluted


17,612,919


18,441,977


17,830,538


15,771,249


14,236,244

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)




















As of






June 30, 
2020


March 31, 
2020


December 31,
 2019


September 30,
 2019


June 30,
2019






(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:













Cash and due from banks


$      35,248


$      33,946


$          32,490


$           28,822


$      26,150

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


200,096


193,707


293,467


122,721


137,008



Total cash and cash equivalents


235,344


227,653


325,957


151,543


163,158

Time deposits in other banks


-


245


490


1,225


1,225

Investment securities:












Available for sale securities, at fair value


90,878


94,963


96,937


166,669


171,058



Total investment securities


90,878


94,963


96,937


166,669


171,058

Loans held for sale


7,718


7,765


3,989


2,784


2,583

Loans:











Loans held for investment


2,427,292


2,013,367


1,767,182


1,487,602


1,418,211

Less: allowance for loan and lease losses


(9,905)


(7,620)


(6,737)


(6,565)


(6,277)


Loans, net


2,417,387


2,005,747


1,760,445


1,481,037


1,411,934

Premises and equipment, net


79,156


78,594


75,150


65,144


62,815

Accrued interest receivable


12,188


7,314


6,507


6,319


7,039

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


3,743


3,731


3,653


1,042


1,324

Goodwill


77,966


79,009


68,503


43,086


43,889

Core deposit intangible


9,617


10,536


11,472


11,628


12,583

SBA servicing asset


3,115


3,055


3,355


3,548


3,570

Deferred tax asset, net


-


-


-


-


48

Bank-owned life insurance


15,787


15,699


15,610


15,521


15,432

Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost


5,696


5,660


8,310


6,233


6,190

Other assets


4,423


4,526


4,244


4,005


4,485



Total assets


$ 2,963,018


$ 2,544,497


$     2,384,622


$      1,959,784


$ 1,907,333

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities:











Deposits:












Transaction accounts:












Noninterest-bearing


$    745,646


$    487,060


$        444,822


$         366,209


$    367,892


Interest-bearing


946,969


878,279


803,557


593,064


569,839



Total transaction accounts


1,692,615


1,365,339


1,248,379


959,273


937,731


Time deposits


722,376


711,968


679,747


625,940


632,873



Total deposits


2,414,991


2,077,307


1,928,126


1,585,213


1,570,604

Accrued interest payable


1,025


1,218


1,219


1,002


1,134

Short-term borrowings


104,830


10,000


-


-


-

Long-term borrowings


88,246


103,276


105,140


74,165


89,398

Deferred tax liability, net


405


1,706


672


215


-

Other liabilities


5,943


5,173


3,760


2,451


2,087



Total liabilities


2,615,440


2,198,680


2,038,917


1,663,046


1,663,223

Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock


298,176


297,966


297,188


251,875


204,974

Retained earnings


59,907


52,213


48,139


41,970


36,640

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


1,272


732


667


3,091


2,496

Treasury stock


(11,777)


(5,094)


(289)


(198)


-



Total stockholders' equity


347,578


345,817


345,705


296,738


244,110



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 2,963,018


$ 2,544,497


$     2,384,622


$      1,959,784


$ 1,907,333

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

























As of



June 30,
2020


March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


September 30,
2019


June 30,
2019









(Dollars in thousands)



Loans:











Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)


$    724,913


$    320,418


$        282,949


$                        248,745


$    197,774

Real estate:











1-4 single family residential loans


372,445


382,900


375,743


321,044


281,514

Construction, land and development loans


390,068


405,661


259,384


233,830


176,567

Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)


835,614


821,952


753,812


597,415


671,900

Consumer loans and leases


19,159


22,398


22,769


17,663


20,745

Municipal and other loans


85,092


60,038


72,525


68,905


69,711

Total loans held in portfolio


$ 2,427,292


$ 2,013,367


$     1,767,182


$                     1,487,602


$ 1,418,211












(1) Balance includes $75.1 million, $75.3 million, $74.2 million, $78.7 million, and $71.3 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.












(2) Balance includes $428.0 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2020.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

























As of



June 30,
2020


March 31, 
2020


December 31,
2019


September 30,
2019


June 30,
2019





(Dollars in thousands)

Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$     745,646


$     487,060


$        444,822


$         366,209


$     367,892

Interest-bearing demand deposits


360,282


334,302


370,467


303,037


292,550

Interest-bearing NOW accounts


31,132


28,376


28,204


8,626


7,638

Savings and money market accounts


555,555


515,601


404,886


281,401


269,651

Time deposits


722,376


711,968


679,747


625,940


632,873

Total deposits


$  2,414,991


$  2,077,307


$     1,928,126


$      1,585,213


$  1,570,604

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balances and Yields

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended
June 30,



2020


2019



Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:













Interest-earning deposits in other banks


$    220,940


$      148


0.27%


$    120,568


$      742


2.47%

Loans, including loans held for sale (2)


2,332,707


29,911


5.14%


1,419,004


22,204


6.28%

Investment securities and other


93,256


495


2.13%


177,227


1,354


3.06%

Total interest-earning assets


2,646,903


30,554


4.63%


1,716,799


24,300


5.68%

Noninterest-earning assets


228,203






143,434





Total assets


$ 2,875,106






$ 1,860,233





Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits


$    346,220


$      175


0.20%


$    295,274


$      394


0.54%

Interest-bearing NOW accounts


29,087


18


0.25%


7,619


3


0.16%

Savings and money market accounts


539,533


825


0.61%


267,357


588


0.88%

Time deposits


719,498


2,927


1.63%


634,700


2,953


1.87%

FHLB advances and other borrowings


150,388


558


1.49%


75,856


611


3.23%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,784,726


4,503


1.01%


1,280,806


4,549


1.42%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
shareholders' equity:













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


742,542






359,559





Other liabilities


2,236






3,228





Stockholders' equity


345,602






216,640





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 2,875,106






$ 1,860,233





Net interest rate spread






3.62%






4.26%

Net interest income and margin




$ 26,051


3.95%




$ 19,751


4.61%

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 26,424


4.00%




$ 19,863


4.64%














(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.

(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.

(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balances and Yields

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020



Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:













Interest-earning deposits in other banks


220,940


$      148


0.27%


$    231,616


$      852


1.48%

Loans, including loans held for sale (2)


2,332,707


29,911


5.14%


1,851,879


27,409


5.94%

Investment securities and other


93,256


495


2.13%


96,006


552


2.31%

Total interest-earning assets


2,646,903


30,554


4.63%


2,179,501


28,813


5.30%

Noninterest-earning assets


228,203






217,060





Total assets


$ 2,875,106






$ 2,396,561





Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits


$    346,220


$      175


0.20%


$    335,669


$      225


0.27%

Interest-bearing NOW accounts


29,087


18


0.25%


27,632


26


0.38%

Savings and money market accounts


539,533


825


0.61%


443,449


1,012


0.92%

Time deposits


719,498


2,927


1.63%


685,689


3,244


1.90%

FHLB advances and other borrowings


150,388


558


1.49%


86,809


508


2.35%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,784,726


4,503


1.01%


1,579,248


5,015


1.27%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
shareholders' equity:













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


742,542






459,156





Other liabilities


2,236






12,265





Stockholders' equity


345,602






345,892





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 2,875,106






$ 2,396,561





Net interest rate spread






3.62%






4.03%

Net interest income and margin




$ 26,051


3.95%




$ 23,798


4.38%

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 26,424


4.00%




$ 23,890


4.40%














(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.

(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.

(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited)














As of or for the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:











Net income available to common stockholders


$             7,694


$                 4,074


$                       6,169


$                        5,330


$             5,827

Weighted average number of common shares - basic


17,581,959


18,184,110


17,434,954


15,370,480


13,765,929

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted


17,612,919


18,441,977


17,830,538


15,771,249


14,236,244

Basic earnings per common share


$               0.44


$                   0.22


$                         0.35


$                          0.35


$               0.42

Diluted earnings per common share


$               0.44


$                   0.22


$                         0.35


$                          0.34


$               0.41

Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:











Net income


$             7,694


$                 4,074


$                       6,169


$                        5,330


$             5,827

Pre-tax adjustments:











Noninterest income











Gain on sale of investment securities


-


-


(2,448)


-


(1,053)

Noninterest expense











Merger related expenses


69


1,614


821


1,094


1,165

Taxes:











   NOL Carryback


-


(575)







Tax effect of adjustments


(14)


(331)


467


(193)


53

Adjusted net income


$             7,749


$                 4,782


$                       5,009


$                        6,231


$             5,992

Weighted average number of common shares - basic


17,581,959


18,184,110


17,434,954


15,370,480


13,765,929

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted


17,612,919


18,441,977


17,830,538


15,771,249


14,236,244

Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis


$               0.44


$                   0.26


$                         0.29


$                          0.41


$               0.44

Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis


$               0.44


$                   0.26


$                         0.28


$                          0.40


$               0.42

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Unaudited)














As of or for the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Net interest margin - GAAP basis:











Net interest income


$           26,051


$               23,798


$                     22,225


$                      20,479


$           19,751

Average interst-earning assets


2,646,903


2,179,501


2,003,868


1,769,432


1,716,799

Net interest margin


3.95%


4.38%


4.40%


4.59%


4.61%

Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:











Net interest income


$           26,051


$               23,798


$                     22,225


$                      20,479


$           19,751

Plus:











Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment


373


92


127


153


112

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis


$           26,424


$               23,890


$                     22,352


$                      20,632


$           19,863

Average interst-earning assets


2,646,903


2,179,501


2,003,868


1,769,432


1,716,799

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis


4.00%


4.40%


4.43%


4.63%


4.64%

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Unaudited)














As of



June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Total stockholders' equity


$         347,578


$             345,817


$                   345,705


$                    296,738


$         244,110

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets


87,583


89,545


79,975


54,714


56,472

Tangible stockholders' equity


$         259,995


$             256,272


$                   265,730


$                    242,024


$         187,638

Shares outstanding


17,368,573


17,969,012


18,258,222


16,121,479


13,790,332

Book value per share


$             20.01


$                 19.25


$                       18.93


$                        18.41


$             17.70

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets per share


$               5.04


$                   4.99


4.38


3.40


4.09

Tangible book value per share


$             14.97


$                 14.26


$                       14.55


$                        15.01


$             13.61












 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets

(Unaudited)














As of 



June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands)

Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:











Total stockholders' equity (numerator)


$         347,578


$             345,817


$                   345,705


$                    296,738


$         244,110

Total assets (denominator)


2,963,018


2,544,497


2,384,622


1,959,784


1,907,333

Total stockholders' equity to total assets


11.73%


13.59%


14.50%


15.14%


12.80%

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:











Tangible equity:











Total stockholders' equity


$         347,578


$             345,817


$                   345,705


$                    296,738


$         244,110

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets


87,583


89,545


79,975


54,714


56,472

Total tangible common equity (numerator)


$         259,995


$             256,272


$                   265,730


$                    242,024


$         187,638

Tangible assets:











Total assets


2,963,018


2,544,497


2,384,622


1,959,784


1,907,333

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets


87,583


89,545


79,975


54,714


56,472

Total tangible assets (denominator)


$      2,875,435


$          2,454,952


$                2,304,647


$                 1,905,070


$      1,850,861












Tangible equity to tangible assets


9.04%


10.44%


11.53%


12.70%


10.14%

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.