FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Splash Beverage, a fast-growing beverage group headed by former executives of Red Bull and Tradewinds Tea, has secured a revenue-based financing deal that will fund the company's continued expansion.
The seven-figure investment will support Splash Beverage Group's growth into new markets and overall sales strategy. Splash Beverage's brands include the popular high-performance sports drink TapouT and Salt Tequila, a line of naturally flavored blanco agave tequilas.
Splash Beverage is led by a Robert Nistico, one of Red Bull's earliest employees. Nistico led North American operations for Red Bull from pre-revenue to $1.45 billion in sales. Nistico is joined by a leadership team that includes former executives from across the beverage and sports industries.
The company will use the Decathlon Capital investment to fund an aggressive Latin American sales strategy for TapouT, which is already experience strong growth, and expand its other beverage lines.
"With new market opportunities in our sights, now was the right time to invest in Splash Beverage Group's strategic growth strategy and set the stage for the next round of long-term market expansion," said Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group. "With Decathlon Capital's support we are focused on key growth markets that will bring Splash Beverage Group's quality, natural products to a wide range of new, loyal customers."
Decathlon Capital's investment will be paid back through future revenue, and no equity or ownership was exchanged for the growth funding — a benefit of the revenue-based financing model that Decathlon Capital employs.
"Decathlon Capital is proud to support a company with the superior product line and experienced executive team that we see at Splash Beverage Group," said Wayne Cantwell, co-founder and managing director of Decathlon Capital Partners. "Our revenue-based model allows that executive team to do its work without giving up ownership, control or equity."
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group is the maker of TapouT and Salt Tequila beverages, and is constantly innovating and presenting exciting, new, natural and healthy drinks that delight the body and inspire the mind. The company is led by deeply experienced beverage and sports executives. Learn more at splashbeveragegroup.com
About Decathlon Capital Partners
Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.
