Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers the best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and the Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splashtop Inc., a worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, has partnered with JumpCloud, the world's first Directory-as-a-Service, to provide Single Sign-On (SSO) for Splashtop's remote access solutions. Authentication via SSO enhances ease-of-use for users while enabling organizations to ensure passwords meet compliance and security requirements.

"By partnering with JumpCloud and their Directory-as-a-Service, we can leverage their cloud directory to provide authentication via SSO for our remote access platform," said Splashtop CEO Mark Lee. "Many enterprises want to mass deploy work-from-home capabilities to employees. Splashtop's secure remote computer access solutions paired with JumpCloud's industry-leading SSO service provides organizations with the right tools to securely and effectively enable remote work."

"As countless organizations experienced during this COVID-19 pandemic, the strain IT teams and employees alike are facing with the sudden shift to working securely and efficiently from home has illuminated huge challenges," said Greg Keller, chief technology officer at JumpCloud. "Our partnership with Splashtop combines two progressive solutions designed to support and manage a true work-from-anywhere model. From Splashtop's well known remote assistance capabilities to JumpCloud's device-level identity and security controls, the partnership provides a progressive, cloud-based management suite to provide modern IT teams the power they need to support remote work."

Availability

Organizations can enable access to Splashtop with their JumpCloud credentials by purchasing an SSO Add-On pack for:

About JumpCloud
JumpCloud® Directory-as-a-Service® is Active Directory® and LDAP reimagined. JumpCloud securely manages and connects users to their systems, applications, files, and networks. For more information visit https://jumpcloud.com/.

About Splashtop
Splashtop delivers best value and best-in-class remote access and remote support solutions to professionals, MSPs, IT Departments, and Helpdesks. Splashtop is a popular alternative to VPN/RDP, VNC, RD Gateway, and other remote access software. 30+ million users, 200,000 businesses and government agencies enjoy Splashtop products globally.

