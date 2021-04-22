NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to revitalize the economy for Hip-Hop artists in Nashville and share the talents of Music City's best artists with a global audience, Helping Our Music Evolve (H.O.M.E.) in partnership with Nashville Is Not Just Country Music (NINJCM), presents 'The Best of Nashville Hip-Hop' showcase. The virtual experience, professionally produced with the help of Underground Music Collective, will feature performances by 11 of Nashville's top emerging Hip-Hop artists including Nate Rose, Byron Juane, Daisha McBride, Chuck Indigo and 2'Live Bre. The free livestream event, sponsored by BMI and BMG, will be broadcast via Facebook Live on Friday, April 30th at 6:15pm CST.
"We're ecstatic to bring more visibility to the diverse music scene that is being cultivated here in Nashville," said Logan Crowell, Founder & President of H.O.M.E. "Our hope is that this event will provide an opportunity for music fans to discover their favorite new Hip-Hop artist as well as support the underground scene that's already generating so much buzz in Nashville and beyond."
The pandemic presented unique challenges for everyone, especially independent artists, and left them with few ways to generate a steady income. Host and Emcee of the evening, Derek Minor, the owner of Reflection Music Group and an established Hip-Hop Artist himself, will share the stage with some of Nashville's finest independent Hip-Hop acts to send a message of unity to the world and shine a spotlight on the amazing talent base of creatives, artists, songwriters, and producers across all genres who need support right now. "The beauty of Nashville Hip-Hop is that it encompasses the heart of the city and tells a story that resonates with all who hear it," said Minor. "It's an honor to be able to continue to uplift that voice through this amazing experience."
Jamila "Mimi" McCarley and Thalia "Muziqueen" Ewing, have spent the better part of the last decade sewing invaluable resources and knowledge deep into Nashville's Hip-Hop community through their organization Nashville Is Not Just Country Music (NINJCM). "It is exciting to see music companies on Music Row, like BMG and BMI, investing in Nashville's Hip-Hop community," said McCarley. "NINJCM is honored to partner with these like-minded organizations to continue to amplify the message to the world that, 'Nashville is not just country music.'"
RSVP and tune in to 'The Best of Nashville Hip-Hop' Livestream Event on Friday, April 30th at 6:15pm CT here: https://www.livefromthe615.live/bestofnashville
H.O.M.E. is a creative incubator for artists, producers, and music industry professionals and Nashville's first and only 24/7 music & media production community.
NINJCM provides support to the Nashville based creative through music business education, networking, community & professional relationships and career advancing opportunities.
