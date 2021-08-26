SU Logo (PRNewsfoto/SponsorUnited)

SU Logo (PRNewsfoto/SponsorUnited)

 By SponsorUnited

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorUnited, the leading partnership data platform for sports & entertainment, released its Automotive Sponsorships 2020-21 Annual Report.

Key Highlights of The Report Include:

  • Automotive industry sponsorship spending in Major Pro Sports hits $225.7M, down from $258.7M in 2019-2020.
  • For the 4th straight year, Toyota has the most sponsorship deals by an automotive brand globally.
  • Interest in partnering with automotive dealerships is at an all-time high, becoming the 7th most searched category by sponsorship sales executives in 2021 (up from 54th in 2020).
  • Three of the top six most successful influencers to promote an automotive brand via social media were female, led by Alicia Keys.
  • Non-traditional is the new normal. A Pet Influencer had more sponsored posts with an automotive brand than Rafael Nadal, LeBron James and Novak Djokovic combined.

To dive deeper on these and many other insights, download the free SponsorUnited 2020-2021 Automotive Sponsorships Annual Report at SponsorUnited.com

About SponsorUnited

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the market leader in sponsorship technology. The platform finds, tracks, measures, reports and facilitates all sports and entertainment partnership deals. Its comprehensive database and on-demand research team keeps sponsorship buyers and sellers up to date with the latest news, real-time metrics, insights, estimated spending, contact information and brand intelligence to enable properties, brands and advertisers to reach their partnership goals.

For a free trial of the platform, please visit SponsorUnited.com/contact-sponsorunited/

Media Contact

Lisa Brown: lbrown@sponsorunited.com  

