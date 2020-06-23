NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX, the leading global video advertising platform, today announced a new partnership with Acxiom, the data and technology foundation for the world's best marketers, to offer enhanced audience-based buying capabilities and improved inventory matching using Acxiom's data. The new integration layers data on the supply-side, thereby allowing advertisers who are purchasing media programmatically through a demand-side platform (DSP) to get closer to their desired target audience.
"Addressable advertising and the personalization of video ads have become increasingly important to upfront negotiations, so we want to ensure that data is made available with the most scale to help our clients reduce wasted ad spend and not only reach a larger audience, but also generate better results," said Kristen Williams, VP, Strategic Partnerships at SpotX. "Our integration with Acxiom is an important step for SpotX's commitment to client success as we guide them to make the smartest decisions by fusing ads with unique data."
The partnership drives more filtered demand to media owners and enhances their engagement with advertisers who are focused on audience-based buying and wish to hone in on specific customers via well-curated and actionable first- and third-party audience data, across all devices and platforms. As a result of the partnership, advertisers will gain access to premium video inventory at scale via SpotX, as well as audience mapping and advanced forecasting and planning. This level of audience mapping can only be achieved on the supply side and with providers that have trusted relationships with premium media owners.
"We provide marketers with the ability to unify data across their campaigns and measurement, and our data and technology layer allows us to apply various techniques such as machine learning to optimize those media campaigns," said John Baudino, SVP of Digital Data at Acxiom. "By partnering with SpotX, we can now offer our clients additional visibility into where they can reach their audiences, as well as data permissions, protection, and privacy," added Ben Mittal, Partner Manager at Acxiom.
IPG's leading addressable media agency Matterkind is currently leveraging the integration for clients to create additional visibility amongst key audiences.
"Matterkind's Addressable Strategy and Activation Teams have seen success and high performance from SpotX setting up private marketplace deals while leveraging Acxiom data," said Peter Parisi, Director Advanced TV, Matterkind. "This has enabled our teams to work with Acxiom as a data partner to identify and efficiently scale strategic audiences within SpotX's premium video inventories for our advertisers."
Acxiom client's data segments will only be permissioned and used on campaigns for which SpotX is contractually allowed. The integration gives media buyers the ability to communicate more effectively with their audiences and create more personalized experiences. SpotX and Acxiom are each compliant with both GDPR and CCPA privacy regulations so media owners and advertisers can be rest assured that all data is trusted and protected.
About SpotX
SpotX is the leading video advertising platform shaping digital video and the future of TV globally. The company's solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to brand-safe, premium inventory. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's trusted, GDPR/CCPA-compliant solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, Crackle Plus, The CW Network, Dentsu CCI, Discovery, Electronic Arts, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Newsy, Pluto TV, Roku, Sling TV, and Vudu. In the US, SpotX works with nearly all major OTT stakeholders and reaches 4 out of 5 viewers of ad-supported CTV, or 50 million households. In early 2019, SpotX acquired Yospace which powers server-side ad insertion (SSAI) for all live and video on demand content streamed to connected devices. SpotX is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann's RTL Group and is headquartered in Denver with 12 offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. Learn more at www.spotx.tv.
About Acxiom
Acxiom provides data-driven solutions that enable the world's best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.
