DENVER and NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX, the leading global video advertising platform, today announced a collaboration with several of its media owner partners worldwide to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Video PSAs created by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) will run in place of traditional video ads on over-the-top (OTT) and online video inventory generously donated by A+E Networks, Discovery, Gameloft, Philo, and SendtoNews. Other industry partners involved in the COVID-19 PSA campaign effort include Amobee, DoubleVerify, and Universal McCann.
Video is historically one of the most effective mediums in educating the public and a critical channel during this period of 'Staying Home' and isolation. SpotX works with nearly all OTT stakeholders and reaches four out of five viewers of ad-supported connected TV in the U.S.
"The COVID-19 virus is obviously having an impact on all of us around the world and on our industry as a whole," said Mike Laband, SVP, platform at SpotX. "We are extremely grateful to our supply partners who are donating video ad inventory to this important cause and are working alongside us to ensure these important messages about social distancing, personal hygiene, and mental health awareness are seen by the public during this critical time."
The advertising industry is undoubtedly stepping up to the challenge and doing its part to combat the virus. In March, PSA ad spend across the SpotX platform grew by 304% and is expected to be 2,219% higher than average in April. The majority of PSA-related ad spend is COVID-19 related, with 67% running on CTV devices, 29% on web, and 4% on mobile.
Discovery is donating video ad inventory across its properties including Animal Planet, Cooking Channel, Food Network, HGTV, and more.
"Since many people around the globe are currently staying home, we have the ability to reach audiences at scale with these important video messages during a time when the public needs to see and hear them the most," said Bill Murray, VP, programmatic revenue and ad products at Discovery Inc. "We are proud to support this vital initiative by donating premium inventory, and feel hopeful that we can make an impact alongside our fellow media owners."
SpotX will be serving the video ads through private marketplaces with each media owner and providing its services for the PSA campaign pro bono.
