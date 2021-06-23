NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring-Green Enterprises (SGE), the parent company to the Spring-Green Lawn Care and Pet Butler franchise brands is pleased to announce that George Bardenheier has been named as Executive Vice President of Marketing.
Bardenheier is an accomplished marketing professional who has helped a wide-variety of B2C and B2B companies grow their organizations through sophisticated data-driven marketing strategies, including Procter & Gamble, Publisher's Clearing House, LL Bean, Nestle, Intel, Experian Marketing Services, Acxiom Corporation, and Deloitte Digital. He has led teams, corporate divisions and companies by working closely with clients from every industry sector to provide offline and digital marketing solutions that improve profits.
As EVP of Marketing for Spring-Green, Bardenheier is responsible for optimizing the overall marketing strategy for the Spring-Green Lawn Care and Pet Butler brands and leading an internal marketing agency to deliver offline, online, call center, franchise development and customer experience focused marketing initiatives to proactively support a national network of valued franchise partners and company-owned locations.
"After spending all of my career helping hundreds of national and regional clients successfully grow their revenues using proven, methodical and data driven practices I am excited to lead our talented group of marketing professionals who effectively implement direct to consumer marketing strategy for Spring-Green Lawn Care and Pet Butler and also support the Franchise Development team, whose mission is adding smart and motivated business partners that deliver our services in their local markets." said Bardenheier.
Spring-Green Enterprises is long known for its marketing and back office support teams and was named to the Forbes List of Top 10 Franchises to Buy in 2019 as well as Lawn and Landscape Magazine's 2021's Top 100 Largest Companies in the industry.
"We are very happy that George has joined our Spring-Green team. Having recently set our next 10-year vision for the organization, his experience is perfectly suited to help us deliver on that vision. George's thoughtful and deliberate leadership style, combined with his data driven marketing solutions, make him a wonderful addition to the leadership team" said James Young, COO.
About Spring-Green Lawn Care
Spring-Green Enterprises (SGE) is the parent company to the Spring-Green Lawn Care and Pet Butler franchise brands as well as its portfolio of company-owned locations. SGE operates an affiliate company that provides marketing and technology services to its clients, which includes the management and development of a suite of proprietary applications, a national call center which provides back-office support and industry leading marketing services. Spring-Green Lawn Care has been delivering lawn, pest and tree care services to residential and commercial properties since 1977. Pet Butler makes life safer & easier for pet parents by providing pest waste removal and other pet related services. parents.
Both brands are an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing business owners who are seeking to diversify with a business model that has proven economic resilience, recurring revenue, and industry leading operations and marketing support. For more information, visit http://www.springgreenfranchise.com or http://www.petbutlerfranchise.com
