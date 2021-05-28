SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpringBoard Recovery, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation and treatment center located in North Scottsdale, near Phoenix, Arizona, has announced Robert Castan has been selected as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from May 24, 2021.
Mr. Castan has a proven track record in the industry of establishing and leading young substance addiction treatment companies to higher levels as highly reputable, multi-treatment center and multi-million dollar organizations. His primary focus for SpringBoard Recovery is to ensure the drug and alcohol rehabilitation and treatment center is the leading rehab of its kind in the southwestern U.S.
Prior to his initial capacity in the Executive Leadership Team at SpringBoard Recovery, Mr.Castan was already considered a trusted advocate in the field of substance addiction treatment. From his early beginnings as a young rehab center house manager, Mr Castan has honed his skills in both organizational growth and marketing, and has been able to create industry-leading outcomes.
Mr. Castan understands better than most the ever-changing process of sustainable recovery from substance use addiction, as he has been in recovery himself for over 10 years. It is this personal history that drives his approach of ensuring only the best and latest evidence-based treatment therapies in drug and alcohol addiction treatment are pursued.
Co-founder of SpringBoard Recovery Laura Nuss said: "As the co-founder of SpringBoard Recovery, I could not be more honored to have Robert representing us as CEO. Appointing him to this position aligns with our goal of excellence. He brings a wealth of knowledge to our organization. We are extremely fortunate and excited to have someone of Robert's caliber on our team."
Her fellow co-founder Jason Bordonaro added: "I am excited and grateful to have Robert serve as the new CEO of SpringBoard Recovery. I know his passion for helping others, his incredible leadership skills, and wealth of experience in our field will be a much welcomed addition to our organization. Robert truly embodies SpringBoard's core values of being refreshingly human and inspiring change."
"Passion with Purpose"
Mr. Castan stated, "In an era of worsening rates of drug and alcohol use and mental illness nationwide, far too many drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers are now trying too hard to be everything to everybody. In many cases, because of this, they are sadly falling short."
"At SpringBoard Recovery, we know who we are. We know what we are extremely good at, and that is treating people with substance use disorders - comprehensively and successfully. It's passion with purpose, and it's the reason we exist."
"As it says on our website, our approach is "Refreshingly Human." It is this human side, this humble heart we share and show to people who come to us in need of treatment, and it is this that enables us to inspire the changes these people are desperate for and deserve."
SpringBoard Recovery: "Refreshingly Human"
Opening in 2014, the mission of SpringBoard Recovery is to inspire change in those who want to recover from substance addiction. Since opening, the progressive development of the drug and alcohol rehabilitation and treatment center has seen:
- 2015: Masters-level licensed therapists hired as standard
- 2016: Partial Hospitalization Programs added for those in need of intensive program care
- 2017: The Joint Commission's Gold Seal, the highest accreditation in healthcare, awarded
- 2018: Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) for those whose addiction is borne from trauma now offered
- 2020: Following significant new investment, the "Refreshingly Human" rebranding
SpringBoard Recovery provides personalized holistic addiction treatment, creating an evolving peer-based community that supports recovery from substance use disorders, existing trauma and other mental health issues.
