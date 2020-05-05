ATLANTA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbot, a data-driven marketing platform for eCommerce retailers, today announced a new integration with Smile.io, the world's largest reward program provider, that gives Springbot merchants easy access to valuable customer loyalty data within their platform.
Loyalty programs are a popular way to increase engagement with existing customers as well as attract new customers, particularly for small and mid-sized merchants. In an ongoing environment where digital commerce continues to accelerate, now more than ever brands are looking for ways to connect with their consumers.
Springbot customers now have a way to pull valuable loyalty program data into the company's platform to create customized marketing. Additionally, marketers will be able view those unique marketing campaigns results and segment customers by loyalty status or point balance to further engage offers or new products. Loyalty points will be available as segments for targeting as well as dynamic tags within email campaigns. Marketers can include a customer's specific loyalty program points or referral URLs in emails to provide a more customized experience. And, marketers can also share customer activity data back with Smile.io so marketing engagement information can be used to grow loyalty points.
"Springbot is dedicated to providing the products and services that SMB retailers need to level the playing field," said Erika Jolly Brookes, CMO of Springbot. "This integration with Smile.io gives our merchants a powerful new way to strengthen their customer relationships and use the resulting data within the system they already use to manage their marketing programs."
The Smile.io integration is available now for stores on Shopify or BigCommerce.
About Springbot
Springbot provides advanced eCommerce marketing technology for small to medium-sized retailers. We make the overwhelming task of running multichannel marketing campaigns and tracking attributions simple through data management, automations and analytics. Our platform uses all this information to make data-driven marketing recommendations specifically tailored for retailers' needs. To learn more information about Springbot, please visit www.springbot.com.