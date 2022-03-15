JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spruce, the leading provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily sector, is expanding into Jacksonville; Florida's most populous city. This is the 18th market Spruce serves, allowing it to clean about 600,000 apartments and securing its spot as the nation's largest tech-enabled apartment amenity provider.
"Spruce is expanding into many new markets this year and fast," said Spruce CEO and Founder Ben Johnson. "Jacksonville is high on our list because it's such a landmark city with tremendous opportunity to do what we do best: support small businesses and create a great resident experience for even more people."
Spruce offers a wide array of services from full housekeeping to a quick clean up for residents who live in its partner apartment communities. Its platform, available on Google Play and iOS, allows residents to book on-demand and serves as an operations management app for small and medium-sized local housekeeping businesses to get the job done.
"We are so pleased to be partnering with a few of our premiere clients to expand Spruce services into the Jacksonville market. In today's world of 'Service as an Amenity,' we are excited to bring their residents these important lifestyle services," said Spruce National Director of Sales Deona James.
Some of Spruce's Jacksonville partners include Olympus Property and American Landmark.
"American Landmark is excited to expand our partnership with Spruce," said its Chief Administrative Officer Rachel Palmer. "The Lifestyle Services offered by Spruce has brought a whole new level of amenity offering to our communities and we are thrilled to now include our Jacksonville assets."
"We are thrilled to bring Spruce Lifestyle Services to our communities in Jacksonville, FL," said Olympus Property Director of Marketing Sarah Gencarella. "We love being able to offer a new level of convenience to our residents where they can book all types of services from cleaning to pet care at their fingertips. Spruce continues to be an amazing amenity for the Olympus Property portfolio!"
This announcement marks another exciting milestone for Spruce this year. Already in 2022, Spruce has announced three major new partnerships and added the Twin Cities metropolitan area to its growing roster of U.S. markets.
About Spruce
Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The proptech company currently offers Chores and Housekeeping services, as well as partnered services for Pet Care and Laundry to more than 1,800 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, residents are able to quickly book services from certified, insured, and background-checked professionals. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services to residents on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has more than 80 employees and is growing rapidly. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Rebecca Reese, Kickstand Communications, (603) 305-4155, spruce@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE Spruce