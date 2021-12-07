AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spruce, the leading provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily sector, announced today the hire of Jack Cartwright as Vice President of Finance. On the heels of a year of exciting customer, staffing, and market advancement, Jack's addition to the team will ensure Spruce can continue its meteoric growth with confidence in the years to come.
"As we look ahead to 2022, Spruce is more committed than ever to its mission of providing premium lifestyler services to the multifamily industry, enabling small business growth, and helping people chore less," said Ben Johnson, founder and CEO of Spruce. "Jack's wealth of knowledge from his 20+ years of experience in the field will bring our vision of Spruce to fruition."
Cartwright previously served as the Director of Finance and Operations at Workwise and the Director of Finance, Transaction Advisory Service, at 9Gauge Partners, LLC. Cartwright will bring his nuanced understanding and expertise of mergers and acquisitions, budgeting, and funding to his role in overseeing the finance and accounting departments.
"I'm elated to join a company rooted in connecting incredible local businesses with residents in need of services," said Cartwright. "The past year has shown just how vital the nation's small businesses are and Spruce is ensuring that those small businesses can thrive for years to come through its technology-enabled operations. I look forward to guiding the company's financial future so that Spruce can continue to build meaningful economies of scale across the United States."
This announcement comes after a year of significant momentum for Spruce, which recently announced it was awarded Supplier Partner Company of the Year award by The Apartment Association of Greater Dallas, and acquired housekeeping startup The Minte to expand its market footprint and serve even more residents. The company now operates in 16 markets across the United States in 2021 and plans to announce additional expansions soon.
About Spruce
Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The proptech company currently offers Chores, Housekeeping, Pet Care, Laundry and Dry Cleaning services to over 1,500 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, residents are able to quickly book services from certified, insured, and background-checked professionals. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services to residents on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has more than 100 employees and is growing rapidly. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
