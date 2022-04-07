SPS, a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, and OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation, will co-host an informative fireside chat on April 27 at the 2022 AIIM Conference in Denver, Colorado.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPS, a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, and OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation, will be co-hosting an informative fireside chat April 27 at the 2022 AIIM Conference in Denver, Colorado.
The session, entitled "Making the Unpredictable Predictable with Next Generation Process Automation," will focus on the trends driving information chaos. SPS and OPEX have teamed up to rethink outdated approaches to information management by developing solutions to improve workflow, accelerate change and drive efficiencies.
"The long-term trends driving information chaos are only accelerating, and organizations are eager to explore alternatives," said Renee Castrorao, Head of Business Process Services, SPS. "We will share real-world examples of how we have partnered with OPEX to transform key business processes and solve information management issues for our clients."
"We continuously reimagine automation technology to help clients solve their most significant business challenges," said Jeff Geshay, Business Alliance Manager, OPEX. "Many innovative automation solutions are available to help clients transform their businesses, and we are excited to join SPS in sharing these insights with AIIM conference guests."
Castrorao and Geshay will join Nicole Mangarella, Global Director Business Technology Strategy and Innovation, SPS, as co-hosts. The event will begin at 4:25PM. More information can be found on the AIIM Events page.
The 2022 AIIM conference, held April 27-29, will include collaborative learning sessions designed to apply modern mindsets and methodologies to the business of information optimization. It will bring together information management professionals and services providers, allowing attendees to benchmark their process automation strategies against industry-wide best practices. OPEX, a Gold Sponsor of the conference, can be found at booth 18.
About SPS
SPS is a leading outsourcing provider for business processes solutions and innovative services in document management. A strong international client base relies on SPS' ability to envision, design and build end-to-end solutions, and to be its trusted advisor for the key value drivers in BPO: location strategy, process optimization and technology, such as intelligent automation. SPS' over 8'500 employees and specialized partners span the full range of the industry with a focus on banking, insurance, telecommunications and healthcare, addressing customer needs in more than 20 countries and a revenue of over 600M CHF. SPS is owned by AS Equity, an active technology investor with the intention to scale up SPS's business and elevate its strategy and performance to be a dominant market leader. There are substantial opportunities for technology innovation to boost growth seen. AS Equity Partners is planning to invest in new technologies to enable digital access to customer consumption and demand data, greater customer intimacy through self-service and the sharing of data and insights with clients, and real time capacity, system and process performance monitoring and reporting.
We connect the physical and digital worlds.
About OPEX
OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom: and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,500 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future. Learn more at OPEX.com.
