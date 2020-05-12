Nimble Operating Structure Underpinned by a People-First Culture Has Led to a Resilient Response to the Evolving Environment - Q1 results demonstrate margin resiliency, operational efficiency and prudent cost containment - Gross margins of 34.9% up 190 points year-over-year on revenue of $289.5 million, down 22.5% - Adjusted EBITDA* from continuing operations of $22 million, or 7.6% of revenue - Strong financial position with increased liquidity following the sale of Power and Energy business, which was completed at the start of Q2