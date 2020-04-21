CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions, announced today it plans to report its first quarter 2020 financial results on May 12, 2020. SPX FLOW President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Michael and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jaime Easley will discuss the company's first quarter 2020 results, market insights, and an update on its plans to manage the business through the current environment during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be webcast simultaneously via the company's website at www.spxflow.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.
SPX FLOW anticipates that it will file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020 on or about May 12, 2020 in reliance upon the filing relief set forth in the order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2020 under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Release No. 34-88465). The additional time to file the Form 10-Q is required due to process disruptions directly related to COVID-19. Specifically, SPX FLOW is undertaking its first quarterly close with the majority of its applicable employees working from home pursuant to various governmental shelter-in-place orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed and is anticipated to continue to delay the entry and processing of data.
About SPX FLOW, Inc.:
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as automated process systems, into food and beverage and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 100 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.
