ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpyGlass Pharma ("SpyGlass"), a privately-held ophthalmic therapeutics company, has appointed industry veteran Patrick Mooney as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment coincides with broad company expansion and relocation to new headquarters in Aliso Viejo, CA.
"We are excited to bring Patrick to our team of top notch scientists and industry experts to lead the next growth and development phases of our novel pipeline," said Malik Y. Kahook, M.D., Co-Founder, President and Executive Chairman of the Board at SpyGlass. "Patrick's 20-plus-year career in leadership positions at Alcon and Novartis makes him the ideal leader to steer the next phases of our strategy and program development. His experience includes leading several launches and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and medical devices. We have big plans ahead to ensure our innovative platform technology makes its way into the hands of eye care professionals and improves the lives of patients worldwide," said Dr. Kahook.
Glenn Sussman, Co-Founder and prior CEO of SpyGlass Pharma, is appointed Chief Technology Officer and will continue to lead the technical development of all in-house assets. "The entire team at SpyGlass is excited to have Patrick join the company to advance and refine our innovative technologies," said Mr. Sussman.
"We are fortunate to have the expertise of both Patrick and Glenn leading our experienced team at SpyGlass as we move our important work forward and prepare for IND filing. We are very excited to see this company grow and deliver on our aspiration to bring meaningful new technologies to market and improve the lives of patients suffering from chronic ophthalmic diseases," said Dr. Kahook.
SPYGLASS PHARMA
SpyGlass Pharma was Co-founded by Dr. Malik Y. Kahook, MD and Glenn Sussman in 2019. The company is focused on the development of novel treatments for chronic ophthalmic diseases. The technology was originally developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and spun off campus post Series A funding from New Enterprise Associates. http://spyglasspharma.com
