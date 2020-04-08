ST GEORGE, Utah, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Squatty Potty, the global leader in toilet stools known for its viral commercial of an ice cream pooping unicorn, has announced its support for a group of inspiring USA athletes through 2021. The celebrated roster includes swimmers Jacob Pebley and Michael Chadwick. In setting national records, participating in previous Olympics, and collecting dozens of international medals, this accomplished twosome has demonstrated the ability to deliver clutch performance in the biggest moments and inspire others through their passion and perseverance. This duo of swimmers, known to some as "Pebwick," are training and fine tuning their skills in San Diego, CA, as they prepare for the US Trials, summer games and other major competitions in 2020 and 2021. They work hard and have fun both in and out of the pool. They enjoy using their platform to coach, educate and encourage others. As the first members of Team Squatty Potty, these athlete ambassadors will represent the company in its activities and major international competitions during 2020 and in preparation for the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021.
"Squatty Potty was founded by determination, perseverance and hard work. The company is passionate and committed to helping and improving the way people live. These efforts are reflected in our support of these world class and Olympic level athletes," said Bernie Kropfelder, CEO. "Our new Team Squatty Potty ambassadors are some of the most decorated champions from across the globe and have unique and powerful personal experiences to share. Based on the current environment where many sporting events have been postponed or even cancelled, we felt it was important as ever to step up to partner with these athletes. Squatty Potty is proud to celebrate their journey and work together in motivating people of all abilities to keep chasing their dreams."
Team Squatty Potty athlete ambassadors will participate in community events, social campaigns and other activities throughout 2020 and 2021.
Meet Team Squatty Potty
Jacob Pebley is a 2016 USA Olympic Swimmer and national champion. He earned an individual World Championship medal in the 200 backstroke in 2017 and is consistently one of top backstrokers in the world. Jacob's work ethic, self-belief and persistence make him an elite athlete. In an effort to give back to the swimming community, in 2018 he co-founded "Back 2 Back Swim Camp", an elite swim camp geared towards backstroke specialists. Jacob and his wife Nikki currently live in San Diego, CA.
"I'm excited to be working with Squatty Potty because they have such a great perspective on gut health and overall health in general. We all do the thing their product helps, and it sure does help! Squatty Potty has been a game changer before morning workouts and making sure I'm ready to go!"
Michael Chadwick is a world champion swimmer and one of the nation's top sprinters. In 2019, Michael won a Gold Medal in the 400 Free Relay at the World Championships, and was a 2x Gold Medalist, Silver Medalist and 2x Bronze Medalist at the Pan Am Championships in Lima, Peru. He is the 2nd fastest US man in the 100-yard freestyle. Michael is a decorated collegiate swimmer with 22 NCAA All American honors. Michael comes from a family of basketball players but found his success in the pool. Michael's vibrant personality makes him a great ambassador for his sport. He loves using his platform to speak to and encourage corporate groups and young athletes alike. Michael and his wife Cassi are currently living in San Diego, CA. "I remember first hearing about Squatty potty a few years ago and how it revolutionizes how we use the toilet. It wasn't until a few months ago when I actually tried it and understood what the rave was all about! Since almost exclusively using the Squatty potty, I've noticed a huge improvement in my gut health. I then gave out Squatty potty's to my teammates and they also agree that it's a game changer. After hearing all of the positive feedback, I fully believe it's time to improve how we use the restroom by simply putting our knees a little bit higher. This company is top notch and I couldn't be more thrilled to be an ambassador for them. Make the switch to Squatty potty and trust me, you won't go back."
For more information visit https://www.squattypotty.com/ or call Carson Stilson or Shelly Green at 855-628-1099.
Connect on social media @squattypotty, #squattypotty, #poopbetter
About Squatty Potty, LLC
Founded in 2011, Squatty Potty, LLC is a consumer products company whose product lines consist of toilet stools, sprays and other bathroom accessories. Its flagship product, the Squatty Potty stool, is designed to help users assume the squatting position while using the bathroom, delivering fast, complete elimination with comfort and ease. In 2014, the Company was featured on ABC's hit TV show Shark Tank, and became the second most successful company in the history of the show. In 2015, the Company launched a wildly successful marketing campaign featuring a viral YouTube video that has garnered over 140 million views to date and won the 2016 Webby Award. Currently Squatty Potty products are sold in over 6,000 retail locations globally including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Target.