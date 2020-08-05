MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI International has been awarded a contract of up to $100 million from the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to support the research and development of radiation/nuclear medical countermeasures (MCMs). Under the contract, SRI Biosciences, a division of SRI International, will provide facilities, expertise, and capabilities to advance the development of MCMs for the mitigation or treatment of acute radiation syndromes as well as the treatment of delayed effects from acute radiation exposure (ARS/DEARE) and internal radionuclide contamination. SRI researchers will also support NIAID's ongoing biodosimetry efforts.
NIAID is a division of the NIH that conducts and supports research into the treatment, prevention, and understanding of various allergens, infectious diseases, immune diseases, and environmental or radiation-related injuries.
"SRI has extensive experience in basic radiation biology research, including completion of multiple, large projects to support NIAID," said Polly Chang, Ph.D., senior director of Molecular and Genetic Toxicology, SRI Biosciences, and principal investigator for the NIAID contract. "We are honored to have this opportunity to continue to work with our NIAID colleagues to further the development of MCMs that will help protect public health in the event of radiation exposure."
Under the seven-year contract, SRI Biosciences will provide supportive services to NIAID's Radiation and Nuclear Medical Countermeasures Program to advance the development of candidate MCMs including biodosimetric approaches to determine radiation exposure. SRI will perform research and development studies to advance candidate MCMs toward eventual FDA approval or licensure for ARS or DEARE, as well as provide the administrative foundation to facilitate and coordinate these activities in partnership with NIAID.
SRI's Biosciences division has a long history of working with the NIH and the NIAID, including a previous contract to develop treatments for the effects of radiation exposure that ends in August 2020. The newly awarded contract is an extension of this collaborative efforts with NIAID. SRI also works with a myriad of private sponsors.
This project has been funded in whole with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N93020D00011, and has a value of up to $100,000,000.
The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
About SRI International
SRI International, a non-profit research institute founded in 1946 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, creates world-changing solutions to make people safer, healthier, and more productive. SRI Biosciences, a division of SRI International, integrates basic biomedical research with drug and diagnostics discovery, and preclinical and clinical development. SRI Biosciences has produced several marketed drugs and advanced more than 100 drugs to clinical trials. The division is focused on novel platforms and programs in a variety of therapeutic areas targeting high unmet medical needs. SRI Biosciences collaborates with a broad range of partners from small and virtual biotechnology companies to top 10 pharmaceutical companies and other leading industry partners. More information is available at www.sri.com.
