MANASQUAN, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Srijan is ecstatic to announce it has been named the winner of the Acquia Top Growth Partner - Revenue Category award, in recognition of outstanding growth performance in 2021.
Srijan has been a valued Acquia partner for over a decade. Throughout that time, Srijan has demonstrated consistent expertise with Acquia products and cloud hosting services, handling a wide gamut of successful implementations. Projects have ranged from replatforming to transformation, for clients in sectors ranging from Retail, Media, Gaming to Personal Care.
Srijan was an early implementer of the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform, and has developed an extensive record of collaborations with impressive brands around the globe to raise brand awareness, establish dominant market positions, and offer differentiated solutions with Acquia products.
In response to the announcement, Ashish Goyal, Srijan CEO (North America & Europe), said 'We are excited to be recognized as Acquia's Top Growth Partner. This is a recognition of our global alignment with Acquia and trust our customers have placed in Srijan for their Digital Experience & Transformation Journeys. We Look forward to continuing our upward growth trajectory with Acquia and deliver exceptional contextual, personal, & engaging omnichannel experiences powered by Acquia & Open Source technologies.'
Vijay Pagadala, Srijan CEO (APAC), further added 'It is a great pleasure to receive the Acquia Top Growth Partner award for 2021. The honor goes to all of our customers, each and every Srijanite, and the Acquia enablers that helped us achieve this accomplishment. We will live up to the trust and faith that Acquia has placed in us. We look forward to another year of robust growth and momentum.'
The Acquia Partner Awards recognize outstanding partners across four global regions. The awards acknowledge excellence in overall revenue performance, growth with Acquia's Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), outstanding contributions to Acquia product innovation, and impact on their communities.
'Congratulations to Srijan, who went above and beyond to deliver substantial value to our joint customers during another year of rapid digitalization,' said Chris Doggett, Acquia's Chief Revenue Officer. 'Since last year's Partner Awards, we've seen how partners, brands, and businesses across the globe have adapted to new ways of operating. We look forward to celebrating the exceptional work of Srijan, who continues to elevate the standard of customer experience by leveraging Acquia's Open DXP and the expertise of our partner ecosystem.'
About Srijan
Srijan is a global engineering firm that builds transformative digital paths to better futures for Fortune 500 enterprises to nonprofits all over the world. The company has championed open-source technologies over the last two decades, bringing advanced engineering capabilities and agile practices to some of the biggest names across FMCG, Aviation, Telecom, Technology, and others.
Srijan leads in Drupal with 300+ Drupal engineers and 75+ Acquia certified Drupal developers and are among the top Drupal companies globally. The company is a Drupal Diamond Certified and Enterprise Supporting partner. With preferred partnerships with Acquia, as well as expertise in Customer Experience Management, Enterprise Modernization, and Data/AI, Srijan offers the best technology stack in the market. To learn more visit: https://www.srijan.net/
About Acquia
Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open-source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out.
To learn more visit: https://www.acquia.com/
Media Contact
