WINDSOR, Conn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Kevin Rafferty has been named General Manager, SS&C Retirement Solutions. As General Manager, Kevin will drive short- and long-term growth initiatives. He will report to Mike Sleightholme, Senior Vice President and General Manager.
"Retirement Solutions is a strategic business. SS&C Retirement Solutions now services more than 8 million plan participants, and there is a growing need for flexible, innovative solutions and outsourcing services," said Mike Sleightholme. "I look forward to working closely with Kevin to drive our vision as we continue to build on our strong momentum."
"SS&C Retirement Solutions is uniquely positioned as the single source for high-quality, end-to-end solutions connecting the retirement ecosystem," said Kevin Rafferty. "I am impressed and excited to collaborate with SS&C's retirement leadership team including John Geli and Larry McQuaid. With more than 30 years of experience and a history of innovation, SS&C is committed to helping clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and improve participant outcomes."
Kevin was most recently the CEO and Board Member of Financeware, a fintech company dedicated to serving the wealth management industry. He has more than 30 years of experience, including as President of Backstop Solutions Group and SunGard, where he was President of SunGard Wealth and Retirement and CEO of SunGard's Brokerage Services Group.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
