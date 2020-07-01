WINDSOR, Conn., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today named Karen Geiger and Steve Leivent as co-heads of SS&C Advent. The promotions recognize the important contributions both Ms. Geiger and Mr. Leivent have made in their 20-year careers.
Karen will manage the SS&C Advent Asset Management and Alternatives solution portfolio. She most recently led a team of 300 technologists as Chief Development Officer. Karen's business includes over 1,400 customers using Geneva, Advent Portfolio Exchange (APX), Moxy and more.
Steve will manage SS&C Advent's Advisory focused business which includes more than 2,000 clients using several solutions, including Black Diamond and Advent Outsourcing Services.
Karen and Steve will jointly manage shared functions. They will report to Rahul Kanwar, President and COO. Robert Roley, Senior Vice President and General Manager of SS&C Advent, is stepping down to pursue another opportunity.
"SS&C is blessed with a cadre of accomplished executives and Karen and Steve are two fine examples. Their promotions further our aim to promote from within and their expertise and leadership will help us deepen client relationships, meet client deliverables, motivate our workforce and grow our business," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO. "We thank Robert Roley for his contributions and wish him well."
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.