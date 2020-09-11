SSC_Logo.jpg

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that Patrick Pedonti, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at 9:40 am ET.

About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
